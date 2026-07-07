ETV Bharat / state

MP Congress Seeks Withdrawal Of Ahilya Award Conferred On Former Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai

In his letter, Mishra said that Rai has been relieved of his responsibilities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. "In such circumstances, it appears necessary to reconsider the honour," Mishra said.

Champat Rai was presented with the award on January 13, 2025, in recognition of his services as the Trust's General Secretary. The award was presented by Mohan Bhagwat. Mishra has written to former Sumitra Mahajan and also posted his demand on social media about the prestige of the National Devi Ahilya Award.

Indore: Amidst the ongoing controversy over alleged financial irregularities and donation misappropriation linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Congress has upped its attack on RSS and the BJP. After senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari raised the issue, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra on Tuesday demanded that the National Devi Ahilya Award conferred on former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai be withdrawn.

Talking about the decision to confer the award last year, Mishra recalled Mahajan's statement that Champat Rai is the known and unknown kar sevaks associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and carried forward the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar in preserving temples. "I respected your sentiments and decision at the time, even though I disagreed with it. Today, however, circumstances have changed," Mishra wrote.

He said that his demand was not directed against any individual but was aimed at preserving the dignity of an award named after Ahilyabai Holkar. Mishra urged Mahajan to convene a meeting of the Ahilyotsav Samiti to reconsider the honour conferred on Champat Rai.

Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "I have nothing to say on this. It is a pointless issue, and I do not wish to react.” Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she had not yet received Mishra's letter and that he will respond when he receives it.

While presenting the award in Indore on January 13, 2025, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the Ram Temple movement is a part of India's civilisational and cultural awakening. Referring to questions often raised about prioritising temple construction over economic concerns, Bhagwat had argued that India's cultural identity and economic progress were interconnected and said that the country's path to prosperity also passed through the construction of the Shri Ram Temple.

Speaking after receiving the award, Champat Rai said that the time had come to "liberate" the religious sites at Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi. He said that the issue was first raised by former Congress MP Dau Dayal at an event in 1983 and gradually evolved into a mass movement.