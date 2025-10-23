ETV Bharat / state

MP Congress Leader Killed In Massive Fire At His Car Showroom; Daughter In Hospital

The body of Agarwal being taken out from the building. ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: Congress leader Pravesh Agarwal died in a fire that broke out in a major automobile showroom owned by him at a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said. Her daughter apparently inhaled smoke and was hospitalised, the official added.

"Showroom owner Pravesh Agarwal died in the incident. His elder daughter is hospitalised and doctors are monitoring her condition. The rest of the family is safe," Inspector Neetu Singh said.

The fire broke out at around 5 am in the building located in the Lasudia police station area. "The four-wheeler manufacturer's showroom is located on the first two floors of the building, while the family of outlet owner Pravesh Agarwal resides in the penthouse on the third floor. It seems a lamp in the showroom owner's house caused the blaze," she added.

Congress leader Pravesh Agarwal. (ETV Bharat)

She said preliminary investigation suggests that the fire started from an Akhand Jyoti lamp (a continuously burning oil lamp) that was burning in the temple in Agarwal's house. Gradually, the entire house was filled with smoke, and the occupants began to suffocate, she added.

Agarwal, his wife, and their two minor daughters were sleeping in the house at the time of the fire. Along with the Lasudia police, the SFL team reached the spot for investigation.