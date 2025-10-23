MP Congress Leader Killed In Massive Fire At His Car Showroom; Daughter In Hospital
Preliminary investigation suggests the fire started from an Akhand Jyoti lamp that was burning at the temple of Pravesh Agarwal's penthouse on the third floor.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST
Indore: Congress leader Pravesh Agarwal died in a fire that broke out in a major automobile showroom owned by him at a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said. Her daughter apparently inhaled smoke and was hospitalised, the official added.
"Showroom owner Pravesh Agarwal died in the incident. His elder daughter is hospitalised and doctors are monitoring her condition. The rest of the family is safe," Inspector Neetu Singh said.
The fire broke out at around 5 am in the building located in the Lasudia police station area. "The four-wheeler manufacturer's showroom is located on the first two floors of the building, while the family of outlet owner Pravesh Agarwal resides in the penthouse on the third floor. It seems a lamp in the showroom owner's house caused the blaze," she added.
She said preliminary investigation suggests that the fire started from an Akhand Jyoti lamp (a continuously burning oil lamp) that was burning in the temple in Agarwal's house. Gradually, the entire house was filled with smoke, and the occupants began to suffocate, she added.
Agarwal, his wife, and their two minor daughters were sleeping in the house at the time of the fire. Along with the Lasudia police, the SFL team reached the spot for investigation.
Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said, "The entire incident is being investigated to determine the cause of the fire. Typically, high-rise buildings in Indore are inspected by the fire department and the municipal corporation for their equipment in place to prevent fires. However, the death of a senior Congress leader and industrialist has raised many questions."
Fire department ASI Sushil Kumar Dubey said, "As soon as we received information about the fire, we reached the spot and controlled it. Pravesh Agarwal had suffocated due to heavy smoke in the house. When we reached him, he was found unconscious. We have learned that before falling unconscious, he tried his best to get his two daughters out of the house."
There was not enough space for smoke to escape from the penthouse, Dubey said, adding that vehicles parked on the ground floor of the commercial-cum-residential building were not damaged in the blaze.
Former chief minister Kamal Nath has expressed grief over the death of Agarwal and the injury sustained by his wife and daughter in the incident.
इंदौर में आग लगने की दुर्घटना में कांग्रेस नेता श्री प्रवेश अग्रवाल के निधन और उनकी पत्नी के गंभीर रूप से अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार सुनकर अत्यंत पीड़ा हुई।— Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 23, 2025
श्री अग्रवाल कांग्रेस के सच्चे सिपाही थे। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की… pic.twitter.com/OQIcvmMHzF
Taking to X, he wrote, "I am deeply pained to hear the news of the demise of Congress leader Shri Pravesh Agrawal and the serious illness of his wife in the fire accident in Indore. Shri Agrawal was a true soldier of the Congress. May God grant peace to his soul. I pray for the swift recovery of the other family members. Om Shanti."
[With agency inputs]
Also Read