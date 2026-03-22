ETV Bharat / state

MP CM Transfers Sidhi Collector, Guna SP Over Cash Irregularities

Yadav also ordered the removal of Guna SP Ankit Soni after finding his role inappropriate in a case involving alleged tampering with cash recovered during a search, the statement said.

"Chief Minister Yadav directed the immediate removal of Sidhi Collector Swarochit Somvanshi and the suspension of district cooperative bank general manager PS Dhanwal due to the complaints received," the statement said. Somvanshi has been replaced by IAS officer Vikas Mishra, it added.

Yadav, who interacted with citizens in Sidhi during the day and reviewed administrative arrangements and scheme implementation, also ordered the immediate suspension of Sidhi District Cooperative Bank general manager PS Dhanwal, an official release said.

Four policemen were earlier suspended for allegedly accepting Rs 20 lakh after recovering Rs 1 crore from a trader's car during a vehicle check in Guna district. The incident occurred on March 19 under Dharanavada police station limits in Ruthiyai outpost area. As per the statement, Soni has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police at the police headquarters in Bhopal. Hitika Vasal has been appointed as the new SP of Guna, it said.

"Negligence by officials will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Public welfare is the state government's priority. Camps are organised in urban and rural areas to resolve citizens' issues. If officials cannot address problems in the field, they have no right to remain there," Yadav said.

Asserting that the government aims to ensure scheme benefits reach every eligible person in a time-bound and transparent manner, the MP CM directed field officials to work with sensitivity, accountability and commitment, warning of strict action against any negligence.

The chief minister also expressed displeasure over the slow progress in the construction of the collectorate building in Sidhi and asked officials to expedite the work and complete it within the stipulated time frame with quality.