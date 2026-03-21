ETV Bharat / state

MP: Bhopal Businessman Gets Death Threat Over Rs 10 Crore; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Probed

Bhopal: After Indore, the fear of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has now reached Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal. A businessman living in the Kolar area has received death threats for refusing to pay an extortion amount of Rs 10 crore.

Police have registered a case against notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harry Boxer and launched an investigation. The businessman, Gaurav Jain, has also sought security, citing a threat to his life.

Death Threat Over Rs 10 Crore Extortion

Jain, a resident of Kolar Road and a businessman and social worker, received a WhatsApp call about four days ago. The caller identified himself as Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and demanded Rs 10 crore. Jain initially ignored the call.

However, on March 20, he was contacted again by the same number, repeating the demand. When Jain refused to pay, the caller allegedly abused him and issued a death threat, warning that he would be killed. The businessman said he has been openly threatened by the gang.

Taking the matter seriously, Jain approached the Kolar Police Station and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case against Harry Boxer and started an investigation.