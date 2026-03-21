MP: Bhopal Businessman Gets Death Threat Over Rs 10 Crore; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Probed
A Bhopal trader allegedly received extortion calls threatening death. Police have filed an FIR and launched a probe into the accused, Harry Boxer.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Bhopal: After Indore, the fear of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has now reached Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal. A businessman living in the Kolar area has received death threats for refusing to pay an extortion amount of Rs 10 crore.
Police have registered a case against notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harry Boxer and launched an investigation. The businessman, Gaurav Jain, has also sought security, citing a threat to his life.
Death Threat Over Rs 10 Crore Extortion
Jain, a resident of Kolar Road and a businessman and social worker, received a WhatsApp call about four days ago. The caller identified himself as Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and demanded Rs 10 crore. Jain initially ignored the call.
However, on March 20, he was contacted again by the same number, repeating the demand. When Jain refused to pay, the caller allegedly abused him and issued a death threat, warning that he would be killed. The businessman said he has been openly threatened by the gang.
Taking the matter seriously, Jain approached the Kolar Police Station and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case against Harry Boxer and started an investigation.
Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said police have lodged an FIR and are probing the matter. He added that they will soon trace the accused.
Jain has appealed for police protection for himself and his family, stating that the gang issued threats openly through WhatsApp audio calls.
Lawrence Gang Active In Madhya Pradesh
In recent days, alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had demanded Rs 15 crore from a businessman in Indore. In another case, gang members allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from a trader in Khargone district and opened fire at his house after he refused to pay.
Earlier, police had also arrested a gang-linked criminal in Ashoknagar, MP.
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