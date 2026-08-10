Stone Revered By MP's Baigas Turns Out To Be Rare Coral Fossil, Dating Back To Dinosaur Era
A team of scientists from the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums declared the stone a 'rare coral fossil, reports Bijendra Pateria.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Bhopal: A stone shrine that the Baiga tribe of Madhya Pradesh revered as sacred for generations has turned out to be a 65-million-year-old coral fossil dating back to the era of the dinosaurs. The shrine is believed to be 65 million years old.
A team of scientists from the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums declared the stone, dating back to the dinosaur era, a 'rare coral fossil'.
After receiving repeated reports of a rare stone in Dindori, a team from the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums identified a strange structure of stones resembling a temple built in the dense forest. Archaeologists were puzzled by the previously unearthed stone structure. The layered stones raised many questions. Following this, the team of scientists visited the site and investigated it and it turned out to be a rare coral fossil.
Archaeological Survey of India official and archaeologist Dr Manoj Kumar Kurmi said, "This is a sign of an era that has now ended. At that time, Rajasaurus narmadensis roamed the Narmada region of present-day Madhya Pradesh. The entire area was a volcanic plain. Dinosaurs lived in the region. However, when a 10-kilometre-wide asteroid struck the Earth, a massive volcanic eruption occurred in India's Deccan Traps. With this, the changing global conditions brought an end to the dinosaur era, and new creatures emerged that were smaller than the dinosaurs. This coral fossil also belongs to that era."
"The tribal community knew that it was something rare and that's why they not only worshipped it but also protected it," said Madan Kumar Nagarmoje, commissioner of the Archaeological Department. "But it is indeed a rare item. Tests conducted on this fossil have shown evidence of its rarity," he said.
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