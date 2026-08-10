ETV Bharat / state

Stone Revered By MP's Baigas Turns Out To Be Rare Coral Fossil, Dating Back To Dinosaur Era

Bhopal: A stone shrine that the Baiga tribe of Madhya Pradesh revered as sacred for generations has turned out to be a 65-million-year-old coral fossil dating back to the era of the dinosaurs. The shrine is believed to be 65 million years old.

A team of scientists from the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums declared the stone, dating back to the dinosaur era, a 'rare coral fossil'.

After receiving repeated reports of a rare stone in Dindori, a team from the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums identified a strange structure of stones resembling a temple built in the dense forest. Archaeologists were puzzled by the previously unearthed stone structure. The layered stones raised many questions. Following this, the team of scientists visited the site and investigated it and it turned out to be a rare coral fossil.