ETV Bharat / state

MP Adds 8.19 Lakh Voters Since Final SIR Roll, Electorate Rises To 5.48 Crore

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has recorded an addition of 8.19 lakh voters in the draft electoral roll published under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027, taking the state's total electorate to nearly 5.48 crore, two years ahead of the next assembly elections, officials said.

Compared with the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) roll published in February this year, the latest draft, released on Thursday, shows an addition of 4,38,361 women, 3,80,169 men and 33 transgender voters, according to Election Commission (EC) figures.

With the latest additions, the total number of registered electors in Madhya Pradesh stands at 5,47,99,628 — comprising 2,82,85,144 men, 2,65,13,547 women and 937 transgender persons.

The state had 5,39,81,065 voters, including 2,79,04,975 males, 2,60,75,186 females and 904 transgender persons, when the SIR list was published in February.

Age-wise data shows that the 30-39 age bracket accounts for the highest number of voters at 1,40,50,865, followed by the 20-29 age group at 1,29,48,107. The EC has invited claims and objections till December 11, following which the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.