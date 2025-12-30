ETV Bharat / state

MP: 3 Month Old Baby Sexually Assaulted By Uncle

Morena: A shocking incident has come to light in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. In the Uttampura area, a 3-month-old baby girl was raped by her uncle. The baby was immediately admitted to the Morena District Hospital in a critical condition, from where she was shifted to Gwalior. Following a complaint from the mother, the police took action and arrested the accused. He is currently being interrogated.

The baby’s mother left her on a bed and was going to take a bath, when the 25-year-old accused entered the room and offered to watch the baby. The baby’s mother reportedly refused, and despite the refusal, he took her to a different room and committed the heinous act.

After hearing the baby’s cries, the mother rushed into the room and found her covered in blood, with the accused trying to escape from there. He was caught by others in the area.