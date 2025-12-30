MP: 3 Month Old Baby Sexually Assaulted By Uncle
Following a complaint from the mother, the police took action and arrested the accused.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 10:33 PM IST
Morena: A shocking incident has come to light in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. In the Uttampura area, a 3-month-old baby girl was raped by her uncle. The baby was immediately admitted to the Morena District Hospital in a critical condition, from where she was shifted to Gwalior. Following a complaint from the mother, the police took action and arrested the accused. He is currently being interrogated.
The baby’s mother left her on a bed and was going to take a bath, when the 25-year-old accused entered the room and offered to watch the baby. The baby’s mother reportedly refused, and despite the refusal, he took her to a different room and committed the heinous act.
After hearing the baby’s cries, the mother rushed into the room and found her covered in blood, with the accused trying to escape from there. He was caught by others in the area.
Upon receiving information about the incident, City Superintendent of Police Deepali Chandoria and Station Road Police Station in-charge Kuldeep Rajput arrived at the spot with additional police personnel. They took the accused into custody.
The baby was taken to the district hospital initially, and considering her condition, she was shifted to Gwalior after primary treatment.
ASP Surendra Pal Singh Dabar stated that "a woman from the Uttampura area reported that her three-month-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by her uncle. A case was immediately registered based on her report, and the child was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accused has been arrested, and questioning is underway."