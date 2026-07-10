ETV Bharat / state

Irregularities Alleged In Construction Of Statue Of Oneness In Madhya Pradesh

Indore: The construction of the statue of oneness at Omkareshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has come under scanner.

Amid allegations of technical flaws in the statue's construction, the field director who highlighted the issue has been removed by the temple management. The 108-feet-tall Shankaracharya statue (statue of oneness) in Omkareshwar, modeled after the Statue of Unity, was built at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore.

While it is an Indian monument, the metal casting of the statue was done in Nanchang, China. It was then built at the Ekta Kendra on the banks of the Narmada river. However, field director Vishwajit Banerjee and project director Colonel (retd) Anupam Gupta, associated with the Ekatma Dham project, had recently raised questions about construction of the monument.

Banerjee and Col Gupta filed a complaint with the Adi Shankaracharya Trust, stating that "the main pillar on which the statue is installed is not strong enough. Therefore, the statue will not be able to withstand even a 120-kilometre-per-hour wind speed."

Both the officials said they had informed the construction agency, the State Tourism Development Corporation, about the matter six months ago and had also demanded that the contractor, L&T, rectify the technical flaw. However, instead of taking cognizance of the matter, both were removed from their posts, said sources.

According to a report based on International Structural Analysis Software, the internal steel pillar on which the statue rests has a stress ratio of 1:244. While the safety limit should not exceed 0.85, the pillar alignment number C12 is experiencing a 24 per cent increased stress. This means the statue is exerting more pressure on the pillar at the front, which could lead to the statue tilting forward in the future.

However, now that the matter has come to light, the construction agency, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, claims that every stage of the project was monitored by experts. Therefore, there is no scope for any shortcomings in the quality and process of construction.

However, Banerjee and Col Gupta said the reports being cited regarding the pillar and statue were not in accordance with the requirements of the inauguration. The report was prepared on April 17, even as the statue had been completed three years back.