Irregularities Alleged In Construction Of Statue Of Oneness In Madhya Pradesh
It is alleged that the statue is not strong enough to withstand wind speed of 120 km per hour, reports Siddharth Machhiwal.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Indore: The construction of the statue of oneness at Omkareshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has come under scanner.
Amid allegations of technical flaws in the statue's construction, the field director who highlighted the issue has been removed by the temple management. The 108-feet-tall Shankaracharya statue (statue of oneness) in Omkareshwar, modeled after the Statue of Unity, was built at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore.
While it is an Indian monument, the metal casting of the statue was done in Nanchang, China. It was then built at the Ekta Kendra on the banks of the Narmada river. However, field director Vishwajit Banerjee and project director Colonel (retd) Anupam Gupta, associated with the Ekatma Dham project, had recently raised questions about construction of the monument.
Banerjee and Col Gupta filed a complaint with the Adi Shankaracharya Trust, stating that "the main pillar on which the statue is installed is not strong enough. Therefore, the statue will not be able to withstand even a 120-kilometre-per-hour wind speed."
Both the officials said they had informed the construction agency, the State Tourism Development Corporation, about the matter six months ago and had also demanded that the contractor, L&T, rectify the technical flaw. However, instead of taking cognizance of the matter, both were removed from their posts, said sources.
According to a report based on International Structural Analysis Software, the internal steel pillar on which the statue rests has a stress ratio of 1:244. While the safety limit should not exceed 0.85, the pillar alignment number C12 is experiencing a 24 per cent increased stress. This means the statue is exerting more pressure on the pillar at the front, which could lead to the statue tilting forward in the future.
However, now that the matter has come to light, the construction agency, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, claims that every stage of the project was monitored by experts. Therefore, there is no scope for any shortcomings in the quality and process of construction.
However, Banerjee and Col Gupta said the reports being cited regarding the pillar and statue were not in accordance with the requirements of the inauguration. The report was prepared on April 17, even as the statue had been completed three years back.
They said, during this period, no physical, technical, or health analysis of the statue was conducted. They stated that a complaint regarding the matter was sent to L&T on May 12, but the company did not respond.
Both officials stated Manhart Company, whose report the Tourism Corporation is now relying on to declare the pillars completely safe, had no authority to approve the design, as the authority to recommend the design for the project rested with another company, CP Kukreja & Associates, which was appointed by Paltan Corporation.
After the incident came to light, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and L&T declared the Shankaracharya statue safe. MPTDC MD Bharat Yadav stated that the pillar's actual stress fibers were not 1.244, but 0.401, which is significantly lower than the standard limit of 0.85. He said the Manhart Company has declared it strong based on a speed of 169 kilometres per hour and a seismic zone higher than normal.
Meanwhile, Rajiv Srivastava, the current project director of Ekatma Dham, says that "the statue, installed in 2023, is completely safe. It has also been tested by IIT Madras and IIT Delhi."
After the matter came to light, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "The statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, built under the Rs 2,300 crore project in Omkareshwar, was not built according to the prescribed construction standards and would not be able to withstand strong storms. Previously, everyone had witnessed the corruption in the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, where statues of sages and saints were also blown away by strong winds."
He said, "It is now clear to the nation that whether it is Ujjain, Ayodhya, or Omkareshwar, wherever the BJP is, corruption in the name of religion is inevitable."
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had unveiled the statue on September 21, 2023. The statue of Adi Shankaracharya has been installed on approximately 11.5 hectares of land on the Mandhata mountain in Omkareshwar. Standing 108 feet tall and weighing 100 tonnes, the statue is made of polymetal.
Also Read
Madhya Pradesh CM to unveil 108 feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar on Sept 21