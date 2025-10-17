ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal to Get State's First Government Hamam Offering Herbal Baths

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is set to establish the first government-run hammam in Bhopal, offering herbal and steam baths aimed at detoxifying the body. Preparations for the facility are currently underway at the Hakim Syed Ziaul Hasan Government Autonomous Unani Medical College, located on Kaliyasot Hill.

The initiative comes under the AYUSH Department, which oversees the state's Unani, Homoeopathy, and Ayurveda colleges. Officials said the success of the Panchakarma and Wellness Centre at Pandit Khushilal Ayurvedic College, opened in 2022, has inspired the new project. That centre attracts a steady flow of patients and offers rooms priced between Rs 700 and Rs 4,900.

Professor Mehmooda Begum, Principal of the Unani College, said, "Hammam in Arabic means steam bath. Three separate chambers will be built. Each chamber will have different maintenance and temperatures. One chamber will have cold water, another hot water, while another will contain steam."

She further explained that herbs will be used in the Hammam. Bathing in herbal water and remaining in the steam chamber for a short time causes the body to sweat profusely.