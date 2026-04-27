Two Killed As Bus Catches Fire In Haryana's Hansi
The tyre of bus burst and a piece of it hit the fuel tank and it caused a fire that engulfed the bus.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Hansi: Two persons were killed after the tyre of a bus in which they were travelling burst and hit the fuel tank near Milkpur village in Bawani Khera of Haryana's Hansi.
Passengers on board the bus said one of the tyres of the bus burst, sending a piece of it flying and directly hitting the fuel tank. The impact was so powerful that the fuel tank exploded, and the bus erupted into a ball of fire. The administration and fire department were informed, following which rescue operations were initiated. The cause of the accident is being investigated. The bus was completely reduced to ashes in the blaze.
The incident caused panic at the spot as the fire spread rapidly. Efforts were made to douse the fire with the help of local residents and passersby, and the injured were immediately evacuated. However, two passengers were burnt to death in the hospital. Police said around half a dozen injured passengers have been admitted to a private hospital and the government hospital in Hansi, where they are undergoing treatment.
Shortly after the incident, fire tenders arrived at the spot and after considerable effort, the fire was doused. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. A case has been registered and probe into the incident is on.
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