ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed As Bus Catches Fire In Haryana's Hansi

Hansi: Two persons were killed after the tyre of a bus in which they were travelling burst and hit the fuel tank near Milkpur village in Bawani Khera of Haryana's Hansi.

Passengers on board the bus said one of the tyres of the bus burst, sending a piece of it flying and directly hitting the fuel tank. The impact was so powerful that the fuel tank exploded, and the bus erupted into a ball of fire. The administration and fire department were informed, following which rescue operations were initiated. The cause of the accident is being investigated. The bus was completely reduced to ashes in the blaze.