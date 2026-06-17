ETV Bharat / state

Movement On 'Right Track' To Become Political Party By July: Annamalai

Chennai: His "We the Leaders" movement, launched recently, was on the "right track" to transition into a political party by July, and the goal is to achieve 50 lakh membership, former BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai said on Wednesday.

Pointing out that at present 18 lakh members have joined the organisation "without any expectations," Annamalai, in a video interaction on a social media platform, said that membership was taking place not only online but also by meeting the people directly.

Stating that the members have joined with the belief that the movement would bring in a big change, he said "After we start this movement as a political outfit, its activities will take on a different nature from this July, and people are going to see it."

Claiming that his movement "will not fail, will not lie, and will not lead the people to the wrong path", Annamalai said, "for us, we are equal to all religions, and there is no second thought about that".