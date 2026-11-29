ETV Bharat / state

Movement Disorders Increasingly Being Seen In People Below 50: KIMS Neurologist

Hyderabad: Neurological movement disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, are increasingly being recognised among younger people, with nearly 33 per cent of patients in India developing symptoms before the age of 50, said a neurologist at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

Dr M Jayasree, Consultant Neurologist at KIMS Hospitals, said symptoms such as hand tremors, difficulty walking, muscle stiffness and changes in handwriting should not be dismissed as normal signs of ageing. International Movement Disorders Day is observed on November 29 to raise awareness about these conditions and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Movement disorders occur when parts of the brain responsible for controlling body movements do not function properly. They can cause slowed movements, involuntary shaking, muscle stiffness and problems with coordination and balance. Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, ataxia, Huntington’s disease and tics are among the commonly recognised movement disorders.

According to a 2025 multicentre study involving 18 hospitals across India and 7,918 Parkinson’s patients, the average age of disease onset was 54.2 years, while nearly 33 per cent developed symptoms before 50.

Parkinson’s disease is associated with the gradual degeneration of nerve cells that produce dopamine, a chemical essential for regulating body movements. Ageing, genetic factors, family history, exposure to pesticides and certain chemicals, head injuries, brain infections, stroke and medication side effects may also contribute to movement-related problems.

Jayasree said warning signs include frequent trembling of the hands, legs or head, slow walking, smaller steps, muscle stiffness, progressively smaller handwriting, frequent falls, reduced facial expressions and slow speech. Some patients may also experience non-motor symptoms such as constipation, unusual movements during sleep and a reduced sense of smell before typical movement-related symptoms become apparent.