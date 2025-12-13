Move Over PRADA, An Italian Gets Kolhapuri Chappal Made From An Artisan For Rs 51,000
The PRADA Spring Collection controversy helped raise the cost of the popular artisan sandals by 20 per cent.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Kolhapur: Move on PRADA, Italians are not waiting for the joint venture between PRADA and Maharashtra and Karnataka states to procure the traditional artisanry Kolhapuri chappal. An Italian resident has shown the way by directly contacting Rajendra Govinda Shinde, a Kolhapuri chappals manufacturer from Bange village in Kagal taluka and giving him his preferences and foot size to get a custom-made special pair of Kolhapuri chappals.
This custom-made Kolhapuri chappal cost him Rs 51,000. This is still less expensive than the PRADA pair, which is likely to cost Rs 81,000 after the new deal that was inked on Friday.
Shinde is a specialised artisan, and like him, there are 5,500 artisans in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. They work either independently or are attached to the Sant Rohidas Charmodyog Maha Mandal or to shops that sell only Kolhapuri chappals. There are approximately 2000 such shops scattered across the district.
Shinde crafts these specialised sandals, and his work is appreciated by his customers. He recently won an award for the best footwear at the International Trade Fair held in Delhi, in the last week of November 2025. Notably, one of the pairs he made was priced at Rs 51,000, which an Italian purchased. Shinde said, "After the news of this lucrative deal spread in Delhi and my town, I'm getting offers from other countries as well for making Kolhapuri sandals."
For the last 25 years, Shinde, a resident of Bange village, has been committed to the craft of creating traditional Kolhapuri chappals. He trains prospective artisan entrepreneurs as a master trainer for the Kolhapuri Chappal Development Project. He says this is his commitment to give back to his village.
"I'm trying to train people from my village to learn the new commercial dimensions that are needed today. It is a way to elevate our basic leather working craft, which I hope will set an example for the state so that others can replicate," Shinde told ETV Bharat.
Shinde completed his elementary schooling in Bange and his graduate school in Gargoti. He tried teaching after earning his B.A. and B.Ed., but since teaching wasn't his passion, he chose to go back to his original craft. He took an intensive course in traditional Kolhapuri sandal making from a renowned artisan, Ananda Ravan of Madilge, Bhudargad taluka. Shinde went on to embark on his journey as a specialised crafted artisan.
Shinde's colleague, Mahesh Shinde, received an order for Kolhapuri chappals from a resident of Italy. However, the customer also specified certain styles and conditions regarding how the Kolhapuri chappals should be made. "The Italian customer insisted that the new Kolhapuri chappals should be completely unique and unlike any ever made before. He also wanted the design of the straps to be entirely new. Most of all, he wanted the sandals to be light," said Mahesh.
Shinde created these innovative chappals exactly as the Italian customer had detailed. Meanwhile, Shinde has focused on consistency and style. "I ensure every pair of chappals is consistent in terms of weight, balance, and style." Shinde is known to experiment to ensure his Kolhapuri chappals are more appealing, long-lasting, and suitable for contemporary demands.
Shinde is at present trying to get the Kolhapuri chappal added to the Guinness Book of World Records. "I want to design a unique and stylish pair of chappals. These will cost Rs one lakh in the future," he quipped. In addition, he intends to organise training programmes and seminars for the advancement of the leatherworking community in order to further improve the reputation of this legacy.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Ministers Prakash Abitkar and Uday Samant commended Shinde for his achievements.
There are certain unique special qualities about this well-crafted Kolhapuri chappals, which were sent to the Italian customer. These chappals have a natural shine, without any polishing. Each pair of chappals weighs 211 grams, and even a three-stranded braid chappal is only a millimetre thick. These chappals have a shelf-life of three years and are beautifully made by specialised experts.
This is the only pair where the border was applied prior to its making, though the Kolhapuri chappals are typically completed with a border after they are manufactured.
Read More