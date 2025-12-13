ETV Bharat / state

Move Over PRADA, An Italian Gets Kolhapuri Chappal Made From An Artisan For Rs 51,000

Kolhapur: Move on PRADA, Italians are not waiting for the joint venture between PRADA and Maharashtra and Karnataka states to procure the traditional artisanry Kolhapuri chappal. An Italian resident has shown the way by directly contacting Rajendra Govinda Shinde, a Kolhapuri chappals manufacturer from Bange village in Kagal taluka and giving him his preferences and foot size to get a custom-made special pair of Kolhapuri chappals.

This custom-made Kolhapuri chappal cost him Rs 51,000. This is still less expensive than the PRADA pair, which is likely to cost Rs 81,000 after the new deal that was inked on Friday.

Shinde is a specialised artisan, and like him, there are 5,500 artisans in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. They work either independently or are attached to the Sant Rohidas Charmodyog Maha Mandal or to shops that sell only Kolhapuri chappals. There are approximately 2000 such shops scattered across the district.

Shinde crafts these specialised sandals, and his work is appreciated by his customers. He recently won an award for the best footwear at the International Trade Fair held in Delhi, in the last week of November 2025. Notably, one of the pairs he made was priced at Rs 51,000, which an Italian purchased. Shinde said, "After the news of this lucrative deal spread in Delhi and my town, I'm getting offers from other countries as well for making Kolhapuri sandals."

For the last 25 years, Shinde, a resident of Bange village, has been committed to the craft of creating traditional Kolhapuri chappals. He trains prospective artisan entrepreneurs as a master trainer for the Kolhapuri Chappal Development Project. He says this is his commitment to give back to his village.

"I'm trying to train people from my village to learn the new commercial dimensions that are needed today. It is a way to elevate our basic leather working craft, which I hope will set an example for the state so that others can replicate," Shinde told ETV Bharat.