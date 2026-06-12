ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Signs MoUs With Seven Companies for Investments Worth Rs 9,560 Cr In State

Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh on Friday signed MoUs worth over Rs 9,580 crore with seven companies for investments in the state.

These MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event organised by the Chhattisgarh government in Hyderabad.

The MoUs were signed by Hypernext Data Centre, Feegrade, Niwai Labs, SG Mart, Sri Saravanan Mills, Kabra Drugs, and Dinshas Dairy Foods to invest in Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh CM said that if the agreements come into effect, 7,800 people will get job opportunities.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who spoke to the media on the sidelines of the event, said Chhattisgarh has now become a Naxal-free state due to the double engine government.

He said that earlier complete eradication of Naxals was not possible as the NDA was in power at the Centre while the Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier in the morning, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai.

Uttam once again requested that Chhattisgarh provide a no-objection certificate for the Sammakka Sagar-Tupakulagudem project.

Uttam explained that Telangana is ready to provide compensation for the submerged lands under Land Acquisition Act of 2013 or give under GO.

He said that the Central Water Commission is not approving the project DPR due to Chhattisgarh's objections.