Chhattisgarh Signs MoUs With Seven Companies for Investments Worth Rs 9,560 Cr In State
The MoUs were signed during a Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event organised in Hyderabad.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh on Friday signed MoUs worth over Rs 9,580 crore with seven companies for investments in the state.
These MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event organised by the Chhattisgarh government in Hyderabad.
The MoUs were signed by Hypernext Data Centre, Feegrade, Niwai Labs, SG Mart, Sri Saravanan Mills, Kabra Drugs, and Dinshas Dairy Foods to invest in Chhattisgarh.
The Chhattisgarh CM said that if the agreements come into effect, 7,800 people will get job opportunities.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who spoke to the media on the sidelines of the event, said Chhattisgarh has now become a Naxal-free state due to the double engine government.
He said that earlier complete eradication of Naxals was not possible as the NDA was in power at the Centre while the Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh.
Earlier in the morning, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai.
Uttam once again requested that Chhattisgarh provide a no-objection certificate for the Sammakka Sagar-Tupakulagudem project.
Uttam explained that Telangana is ready to provide compensation for the submerged lands under Land Acquisition Act of 2013 or give under GO.
He said that the Central Water Commission is not approving the project DPR due to Chhattisgarh's objections.
He said that they will give permission if a no-objection certificate is given. Uttam urged a quick and positive decision on this matter.
When asked about the request of Telangana, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo said that a study is being conducted with IIT Roorkee on the impact of the Sammakka Sagar dam being built at Tupakulagudem in Telangana.
He said a decision on the NOC will be taken after the IIT Roorkee report is received.
Vishnu Deo Sai also said that a special road map is being prepared to improve the living standards of the people in the Bastar region, which has been deprived of development due to Maoists for four to five decades.
The CM said that Chhattisgarh, which has surplus power, abundant land, water and minerals, is a suitable place for investments.
Along with the single window system, special incentives are being provided to industrialists.
He said there are many opportunities for investment in sectors like AI, IT and minerals.
Chhattisgarh Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, top officials of the state, CII Telangana Chairman Gautam Reddy and others took part in the event.
Ahead of the meeting, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister met with representatives of Google, IBM, Polycab, Page and Delta Electronics.
He said that Hyderabad is becoming a global hub in the IT sector and Chhattisgarh is also working on such a roadmap.
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