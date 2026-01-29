ETV Bharat / state

Mounds Near Nalanda Mahavira, A UNESCO World Heritage Site In Bihar, Being Destroyed For Soil

The mounds near ancient Nalanda University ruins that are being stealthily cut to procure soil for road construction related earthwork. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The unexplored mounds near Nalanda Mahavira, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Bihar's Nalanda district are being brazenly cut with the help of excavators and other machines to procure soil for the earthwork of a road being constructed to the west of the ancient site. One of them could contain a legendary stupa in which the nails of Lord Buddha were kept.

The slicing of the mounds located barely 500 metres from the UNESCO site, has brought to light brick walls identical to the exposed remains of the ancient university, as well as indications that point towards a stupa hidden somewhere among them.

Whatever antiquities that must have been unearthed in the process are being crushed as the heavy machines go about their work stealthily during night time.

While this is posing a grave threat to the integrity of the world cultural heritage property, it is also destroying the future possibilities of further excavation and studies of the oldest and most famous of the ancient universities.

“It is a sad thing that several ancient settlements and monuments related to the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University) buried under the mounds have been either severely damaged or almost completely destroyed due to the earth-mining activities," Nav Nalanda Mahavihara (a deemed university under the Union ministry of culture) researcher Shanker Sharma told ETV Bharat.

Pointing out that the absence of timely archaeological surveys and protective measures by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state department of archaeology has significantly contributed to this loss, Sharma asserted that systematic documentation and monitoring of the sites could have prevented much of the damage.

Sharma, who visited the site to assess the damage said he “found gravel strewn around the cut mounds, indicating that there could be stupas beneath them."

"It was an ancient tradition to keep sacred objects in the stupas and pack them with gravel. In fact, ancient Buddhist texts mention that Lord Buddha's nails were kept at a stupa at Nalanda. It is yet to be discovered and one of the mounds in the area could be the one," he said.

Chinese Buddhist monk and traveller I-tsing (Yijing), who visited Nalanda in the seventh century and stayed there for around 10 years, has written that the perimeter of the Nalanda University was '45 Li' or around 22.5 km. Li is a traditional Chinese unit of measurement that is roughly around 500 metres.

As per I-tsing’s travelogue, there were several buildings and tanks within the perimeter of the ancient university and were used for different purposes. The archaeologists consider his accounts to be authentic and often rely on them.