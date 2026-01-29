Mounds Near Nalanda Mahavira, A UNESCO World Heritage Site In Bihar, Being Destroyed For Soil
Researchers say Lord Buddha's yet-to-be-discovered nails could be in one of the mounds in the area where soil excavation is taking place stealthily during night.
By Dev Raj
Published : January 29, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Patna: The unexplored mounds near Nalanda Mahavira, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Bihar's Nalanda district are being brazenly cut with the help of excavators and other machines to procure soil for the earthwork of a road being constructed to the west of the ancient site. One of them could contain a legendary stupa in which the nails of Lord Buddha were kept.
The slicing of the mounds located barely 500 metres from the UNESCO site, has brought to light brick walls identical to the exposed remains of the ancient university, as well as indications that point towards a stupa hidden somewhere among them.
Whatever antiquities that must have been unearthed in the process are being crushed as the heavy machines go about their work stealthily during night time.
While this is posing a grave threat to the integrity of the world cultural heritage property, it is also destroying the future possibilities of further excavation and studies of the oldest and most famous of the ancient universities.
“It is a sad thing that several ancient settlements and monuments related to the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University) buried under the mounds have been either severely damaged or almost completely destroyed due to the earth-mining activities," Nav Nalanda Mahavihara (a deemed university under the Union ministry of culture) researcher Shanker Sharma told ETV Bharat.
Pointing out that the absence of timely archaeological surveys and protective measures by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state department of archaeology has significantly contributed to this loss, Sharma asserted that systematic documentation and monitoring of the sites could have prevented much of the damage.
Sharma, who visited the site to assess the damage said he “found gravel strewn around the cut mounds, indicating that there could be stupas beneath them."
"It was an ancient tradition to keep sacred objects in the stupas and pack them with gravel. In fact, ancient Buddhist texts mention that Lord Buddha's nails were kept at a stupa at Nalanda. It is yet to be discovered and one of the mounds in the area could be the one," he said.
Chinese Buddhist monk and traveller I-tsing (Yijing), who visited Nalanda in the seventh century and stayed there for around 10 years, has written that the perimeter of the Nalanda University was '45 Li' or around 22.5 km. Li is a traditional Chinese unit of measurement that is roughly around 500 metres.
As per I-tsing’s travelogue, there were several buildings and tanks within the perimeter of the ancient university and were used for different purposes. The archaeologists consider his accounts to be authentic and often rely on them.
The mounds that are being cut and destroyed are spread over a few acres of land. The villagers, whose agricultural fields lie around the mounds are aware that some significant monuments or archaeological remains could be beneath them. Some of them support the razing of the mounds since it would allow them to use the levelled land for farming.
"We used to sow some types of tall grasses on the mounds that are meant for various purposes like animal fodder, making prayer mats, or other household related things. We will be able to grow normal rabi and kharif crops once the mounds are removed and the land gets levelled. It will be beneficial for us,” said Ramesh Prasad, a farmer from Bargaon village in the area.
Prasad added that the earthmovers arrive at night to take away soil and rubble from the mounds.
On the other hand, the contractors engaged in constructing the road, which will go towards the newly-constructed sports complex and stadium at Rajgir in the district, have zeroed-in on the mounds as they are getting the mud free of cost.
The ruins of the ancient Nalanda University are under the 'protection' of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
As per sections 20A and 20B of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMSAR) Act, 1958 and the provisions of the National Monuments Authority (NMA) an area extending to 100 meters from the protected limit is ‘prohibited area’ an area extending to 200 meters from the prohibited limit is ‘regulated area’. These limits or areas could be extended on the recommendations of the NMA.
According to the NMA regulations, no construction, including government or public work, could be permitted within the prohibited area, while permission for construction or repair in the regulated area could be granted by the competent authority.
Asked about the destruction of the mounds, ASI Patna circle superintending archaeologist Hari Om Sharan told ETV Bharat: "They are located beyond 300 metres from the protected world heritage monument and we cannot do anything for their protection apart from writing a letter to the concerned district magistrate.”
Sharan added that the ASI will write a letter to the district magistrate to request the protection of the groups of mounds around the ruins of the Nalanda University ruins.
Incidentally, the Bihar government is yet to notify the buffer zone around the UNESCO world heritage site. It would have helped provide a bit of protection in the area from unchecked and rampant destruction.
A couple of years ago, Dehar Pokhar – a pond having bathing ghats made of burnt bricks and wooden railings, dating back to the period when the ancient university was thriving – was destroyed by the government agencies in the name of desilting it.
Archaeologists are of the opinion that all the mounds around the UNESCO world heritage property should be protected so that the entire expanse and gamut of the ancient university could be excavated and brought before the world in future.
“The Bihar government must protect the mounds around the ancient Nalanda University ruins, especially when remains of walls and similar structures are being found from them. As far as soil for earthwork for road construction is concerned, it could be procured from other areas. The government should get the remains assessed by the ASI experts,” former state archaeology director Umesh Chandra Dwivedi told ETV Bharat.
The Nalanda Mahavihara or the Nalanda University was established by Gupta dynasty ruler Kumaragupta I in around 427 AD. It is widely considered as among the greatest centres of learning of the ancient world, and was located around 90km southeast from the present-day Patna.
The ancient university became a famous seat the study of various branches or arts, sciences, martial arts and religion, and used to attract students from different parts of the world. It was ransacked by Turk ruler Qutbuddin Aibak’s general Bakhtiyar Khalji in 1197 AD, but was restored to some extent and continued till the 14th century.
Nalanda district magistrate Kundan Kumar did not respond to calls and messages by ETV Bharat. The story will be updated if and when he responds.
