ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Nalanda University And Netherlands' University of Groningen Ink MoU To Strengthen Academic Cooperation

Nalanda: Bihar's Nalanda University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Groningen to strengthen academic cooperation, research collaboration and global knowledge exchange.

The agreement was signed recently and is expected to deepen institutional ties between the two universities through student exchanges, interdisciplinary research initiatives and academic mobility programmes.

Nalanda University management said the agreement will facilitate students and researchers in gaining international recognition. Indian students and professors will be provided with the opportunity to learn and teach in the European academic environment. This will provide students with greater exposure.

The MoU will enable institutions from both countries to conduct high-level research on various topics of global importance. It will also promote joint publications. Through innovation, talent exchange, and financial sharing, a global network will be created that will help address difficult global challenges in the future, said the management.