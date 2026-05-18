Bihar's Nalanda University And Netherlands' University of Groningen Ink MoU To Strengthen Academic Cooperation
The agreement was signed recently and is expected to deepen institutional ties between the two universities through student exchanges.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Nalanda: Bihar's Nalanda University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Groningen to strengthen academic cooperation, research collaboration and global knowledge exchange.
The agreement was signed recently and is expected to deepen institutional ties between the two universities through student exchanges, interdisciplinary research initiatives and academic mobility programmes.
Nalanda University management said the agreement will facilitate students and researchers in gaining international recognition. Indian students and professors will be provided with the opportunity to learn and teach in the European academic environment. This will provide students with greater exposure.
The MoU will enable institutions from both countries to conduct high-level research on various topics of global importance. It will also promote joint publications. Through innovation, talent exchange, and financial sharing, a global network will be created that will help address difficult global challenges in the future, said the management.
Nalanda University, while embracing its ancient heritage, is establishing itself as an international institution. The University of Groningen in the Netherlands is among Europe's leading research universities. Experts believe the MoU will provide students from two different geographical and cultural backgrounds with an opportunity to learn about the education of not only India but also other countries. Following this agreement, the two universities will soon organize joint workshops and outline student exchange programmes.
Nalanda University is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Groningen, The Netherlands, strengthening academic cooperation, research collaboration, and global knowledge exchange. @univgroningen— Nalanda University (@nalanda_univ) May 18, 2026
The partnership reflects a… pic.twitter.com/WhpGURSnRH
The foundation for the new Nalanda University building was laid on November 25, 2010. On June 19, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Nalanda University building. Approximately 400 students from 17 countries study at the varsity.
The ancient Nalanda University was renowned worldwide, attracting students from both India and abroad. Subjects such as religion, philosophy, grammar, logic, medicine, and the Vedas were taught at the varsity is believed to be founded by the Gupta rulers.
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