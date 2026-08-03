Bike Riders Vandalise Van Carrying School Students In UP's Lucknow
The incident occurred at Charak Crossing in Chowk area when the van suddenly braked, causing one of the motorcycles to ram into it from behind.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Lucknow: The daily ride to school on a Monday morning turned into an ordeal for a group of students in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after six bike riders allegedly attacked their school van following a minor collision.
Police said the incident took place at Charak Crossing in the Chowk area when the van suddenly braked, causing one of the motorcycles to ram into it from behind. Enraged, the bike riders allegedly punched the rear windshield and side mirror of the school van with their hands, damaging both, before fleeing the spot.
According to DCP West Kamlesh Dixit, the incident occurred at around 7 am on Monday. "Some young men were on their way to visit a temple. Near Charak Square, their bikes collided with a van carrying school children. The bike riders then began abusing the van driver and attacked the van, breaking its window. Frightened by the attack, the children began screaming," he said.
Dixit said nearby shopkeepers and passersby gathered at the spot upon hearing the children's cries. Seeing the crowd approaching, the young men fled. The van driver also left for the school with the children. After the video of the incident went viral, the local police station swung into action and, using the video, initiated action by filing a case against the accused.
Police said the bike numbers are being traced based on the CCTV footage and video. "Police teams are patrolling the city to maintain peace and order. After the video went viral on social media, a case has been registered on my orders. Strict action will be taken against the accused, Dixit said.
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