ETV Bharat / state

Bike Riders Vandalise Van Carrying School Students In UP's Lucknow

Lucknow: The daily ride to school on a Monday morning turned into an ordeal for a group of students in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after six bike riders allegedly attacked their school van following a minor collision.

Police said the incident took place at Charak Crossing in the Chowk area when the van suddenly braked, causing one of the motorcycles to ram into it from behind. Enraged, the bike riders allegedly punched the rear windshield and side mirror of the school van with their hands, damaging both, before fleeing the spot.

According to DCP West Kamlesh Dixit, the incident occurred at around 7 am on Monday. "Some young men were on their way to visit a temple. Near Charak Square, their bikes collided with a van carrying school children. The bike riders then began abusing the van driver and attacked the van, breaking its window. Frightened by the attack, the children began screaming," he said.