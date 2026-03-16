ETV Bharat / state

Two Mothers Kill Children In Separate Incidents In Telangana; Police Launch Probe

Hyderabad: Two children were allegedly killed by their mothers in separate incidents in Telangana. In the first incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother in Takkapur village under Bhongir mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in the early hours of Sunday, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused mother, Ratnakala, killed her child, a Class 8 student, with a sharp weapon while she was sleeping. Ratnaka had been married for about 15 years to a farmer and former sarpanch, Narender Reddy of Jainipalli village. The couple had two children.

Police said that Ratnakala had been under emotional distress in recent months and had consulted doctors, but did not continue the prescribed medication. On Saturday evening, she had travelled with her children to her parents’ house in Tukkapur to attend a family function.

Early in the morning, while the children were asleep, she allegedly attacked her daughter with a knife. Hearing his sister’s screams, the younger brother woke up and tried to intervene, but sustained knife injuries before managing to escape the room and alert family members.

Relatives and neighbours rushed to the house and broke the door, police said. The child was found lying in a pool of blood, while Ratnakala had attempted suicide.