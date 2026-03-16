Two Mothers Kill Children In Separate Incidents In Telangana; Police Launch Probe
The two disturbing incidents in Telangana have highlighted the severe consequences of unresolved mental stress and family conflicts.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST|
Updated : March 16, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two children were allegedly killed by their mothers in separate incidents in Telangana. In the first incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother in Takkapur village under Bhongir mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in the early hours of Sunday, police said on Monday.
According to police, the accused mother, Ratnakala, killed her child, a Class 8 student, with a sharp weapon while she was sleeping. Ratnaka had been married for about 15 years to a farmer and former sarpanch, Narender Reddy of Jainipalli village. The couple had two children.
Police said that Ratnakala had been under emotional distress in recent months and had consulted doctors, but did not continue the prescribed medication. On Saturday evening, she had travelled with her children to her parents’ house in Tukkapur to attend a family function.
Early in the morning, while the children were asleep, she allegedly attacked her daughter with a knife. Hearing his sister’s screams, the younger brother woke up and tried to intervene, but sustained knife injuries before managing to escape the room and alert family members.
Relatives and neighbours rushed to the house and broke the door, police said. The child was found lying in a pool of blood, while Ratnakala had attempted suicide.
She was rescued and initially shifted to a hospital in Bhuvanagiri before being transferred to Hyderabad for further treatment. Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The child’s body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.
In another incident reported within the limits of Golconda, a woman killed her 14-month-old daughter following disputes with her husband. According to police, Gousia Begum, who had married auto-driver Ameer Ali in a love marriage in 2023, had been upset in recent days, alleging that her husband was no longer showing her the same affection.
On Sunday evening, while the child was sleeping, Gousia allegedly suffocated the infant by pressing a pillow over her face. After carrying out the crime, she informed her husband over the phone and later went to the Golconda Police Station, where she surrendered, police said. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.
Officials said that these tragic incidents underscore the urgent need for mental health awareness, family counselling, and timely intervention to prevent such incidents.
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