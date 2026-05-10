ETV Bharat / state

Mother's Day 2026: Milk Bank At Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Saved 451 Newborns

The Maa Vatsalya Milk Bank' has proved itself to be the saviour of many vulnerable and premature infants. ( Gujarat Information Department )

Ahmedabad: On Mother's Day, a milk bank at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital stands as a shining example of the compassion of motherhood and the spirit of humanity. The 'Maa Vatsalya Milk Bank' has proved itself to be the saviour of many vulnerable and premature infants.

Dr Sucheta Munshi, in charge of the milk bank, said, "A mother's milk is akin to nectar for a newborn infant. The milk bank was inaugurated on August 28, 2025. So far, 2,042 mothers have donated milk, not only for their own children but also for those in need. In total, 434 litres of milk have been donated to the 'Maa Vatsalya Milk Bank', which has given a new lease on life to 451 newborns."

The infant of Manjula Ben suffered from a severe blood infection, requiring surgery due to an intestinal obstruction. The baby remained in the hospital for 32 days. Even during this difficult period, Manjula donated 24 litres of breast milk to help other newborns.

Krishna Ben's baby was born prematurely and with a very low birth weight. The infant required specialised medical care for an extended period. After 40 days, the baby was discharged. During this time, Krishna donated 24 litres of breast milk to the bank.

The premature twin newborns of Punita Ben were extremely frail. Nevertheless, driven by a unique spirit of maternal compassion, Punita donated 13 litres of breast milk during the first 40 days. Today, her babies are healthy.

Pooja Patel's baby was born prematurely and with an extremely low birth weight (815 grams). The baby was admitted to the NICU and administered surfactant via injection. Subsequently, the baby was kept on CPAP support for 12 days.