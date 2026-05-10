ETV Bharat / state

Mother's Day 2026: A Single Mother, Junargarh Doctor Overcomes Hurdles To Raise Son

Junagadh: Dr Chetnaben Kodinaria of Gujarat's Junagadh is a woman who has been raising her son singlehandedly for a decade. On Mother's Day, she set an inspiring example for women across the globe.

Dr Kodinaria, a practising gynaecologist, is providing her 10-year-old son, Nischay, with the emotional support and guidance of both a mother and a father. Her journey from conception through pregnancy to the birth of her child was fraught with numerous challenges and difficult circumstances.

Generally, establishing one's identity as a single mother in society is not easy for any woman. Yet, Dr Kodinaria pressed forward with unwavering determination to become a single mother, successfully navigating through every obstacle and adverse social environment in her path.

Throughout this journey, she received immense support and cooperation from her family and friends alike. She strives to raise Nishchay as a fine human being by showering him with love.

"From the time Nishchay was born to the present day, there have been numerous instances where I had to navigate through extremely difficult phases. As a single mother, I was sometimes compelled to legally prove that Nishchay was, indeed, my son. I took a year off from practising during my pregnancy and had to forego my salary for several months. I dealt with significant hurdles in securing my leave benefits. After all necessary verifications, I gradually resolved the issues and overcame the other difficulties," she recounted.