Mother, Two Sons Found Dead In Odisha's Dhenkanal; Food Poisoning Suspected

Dhenkanal: A 56-year-old woman and her two sons died of suspected food poisoning at Asanabani village under Kantabania police limits in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday morning, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Golap Sahu and her sons Bharat Sahu (32) and Litu Sahu (24). The family had reportedly consumed chicken, spinach and rice as dinner on Sunday, after which their health deteriorated. They were rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon reaching, the officials said.

""Last night (Sunday), Golap had cooked chicken, spinach and rice. Her younger son returned from duty at 10.30 pm. They ate and slept late at night. When they did not wake up till late in the morning, we broke down the door and found all three lying unresponsive. They were immediately rushed to Angul district hospital, where doctors confirmed they were dead," Antaryami Sahu, a neighbour, said.