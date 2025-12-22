Mother, Two Sons Found Dead In Odisha's Dhenkanal; Food Poisoning Suspected
Golap Sahu (56), her sons Bharat Sahu (32) and Litu Sahu (24) had consumed chicken, spinach and rice for dinner, after which their health deteriorated.
Dhenkanal: A 56-year-old woman and her two sons died of suspected food poisoning at Asanabani village under Kantabania police limits in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday morning, officials said.
The deceased have been identified as Golap Sahu and her sons Bharat Sahu (32) and Litu Sahu (24). The family had reportedly consumed chicken, spinach and rice as dinner on Sunday, after which their health deteriorated. They were rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon reaching, the officials said.
""Last night (Sunday), Golap had cooked chicken, spinach and rice. Her younger son returned from duty at 10.30 pm. They ate and slept late at night. When they did not wake up till late in the morning, we broke down the door and found all three lying unresponsive. They were immediately rushed to Angul district hospital, where doctors confirmed they were dead," Antaryami Sahu, a neighbour, said.
Personnel from the Kantabania police station and Hindol SDPO reached the spot for an investigation. The forensics team has also collected evidence. Three cases of unnatural deaths have been registered at the Aangul police station, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.
Additional district medical officer Dillip Kumar Patnaik told a news agency that preliminary investigation suggests that food poisoning is likely to be the possible cause of death, adding that the exact reason would be confirmed after post-mortem.
