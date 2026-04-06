ETV Bharat / state

Mother Tracks Down Dumper In Son’s Death, Forces Reinvestigation After 2 Years In Dehradun

Dehradun: A hit and run death case of an 18-year-old boy Kshitij Chaudhary has been reopened recently after a dumper accident killed him in the Prem Nagar area of Dehradun.

He was hit by a speeding dumper on the night of February 15–16, 2024 and was left severely injured in the accident. He was first taken to Doon Hospital and was later referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, where he succumbed to his injuries on February 17, 2024.

Following his death, his mother, Lalita Chaudhary, filed a case of culpable homicide at Prem Nagar police station. However, the police failed to identify the vehicle or arrest the driver. In October 2025, the police filed a final report and closed the case.

After the case was closed, Lalita launched her own search for answers and gathered evidence. She has tracked down the dumper involved in the accident. After months of effort, she managed to collect over 100 CCTV footage clips from areas between Prem Nagar and Dhakrani. She, ultimately identified the vehicle and got provided registration number to the police.

She alleged that her son lay injured on the road for nearly 45 minutes after the accident, and that neither the police nor ambulance services arrived in time despite calls for help. She alleged that by the time assistance arrived, his condition had deteriorated.