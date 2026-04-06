Mother Tracks Down Dumper In Son’s Death, Forces Reinvestigation After 2 Years In Dehradun
The police failed to identify the vehicle or arrest the driver. In October 2025, the police filed a final report and closed the case.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Dehradun: A hit and run death case of an 18-year-old boy Kshitij Chaudhary has been reopened recently after a dumper accident killed him in the Prem Nagar area of Dehradun.
He was hit by a speeding dumper on the night of February 15–16, 2024 and was left severely injured in the accident. He was first taken to Doon Hospital and was later referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, where he succumbed to his injuries on February 17, 2024.
Following his death, his mother, Lalita Chaudhary, filed a case of culpable homicide at Prem Nagar police station. However, the police failed to identify the vehicle or arrest the driver. In October 2025, the police filed a final report and closed the case.
After the case was closed, Lalita launched her own search for answers and gathered evidence. She has tracked down the dumper involved in the accident. After months of effort, she managed to collect over 100 CCTV footage clips from areas between Prem Nagar and Dhakrani. She, ultimately identified the vehicle and got provided registration number to the police.
She alleged that her son lay injured on the road for nearly 45 minutes after the accident, and that neither the police nor ambulance services arrived in time despite calls for help. She alleged that by the time assistance arrived, his condition had deteriorated.
Hailing from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Lalita had been raising her two children alone for the past nine years. Kshitij was her only son, while her daughter is currently pursuing an internship in Delhi. She said she began pursuing the case from the very next day after her son’s last rites.
“I have been running from pillar to post since my son’s death. I gathered all the evidence, including the dumper’s number, and submitted it to the police. Now they are cooperating. I hope my son will finally get justice,” she said.
Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh has now ordered a fresh and impartial investigation into the case. The Prem Nagar police station has been directed to verify all evidence submitted by the complainant and take strict action against those found responsible.
Officials assured that the case will be re-examined thoroughly and that accountability will be ensured.
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