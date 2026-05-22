ETV Bharat / state

Woman Throws Her Child Out Of Travelling Train In Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Arrested

Chaibasa: In a shocking incident, a woman was arrested for throwing her one-and-a-half month old infant out of a moving train between Rajkharsawan and Mahalimrup stations under Chakradharpur railway division in Jharkhand.

The woman, identified as Mudravati Gop, a resident of Majhgaon in West Singhbhim district, was travelling along with her husband and two children in the Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express when she threw the infant out of the window. She then tried to throw her other child, around three years old, out of the train's window but was prevented from other passengers from doing so. The passengers informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the matter. Mudravati and her husband Shahabuddin were arrested.

Soon, teams of RPF and GRP were mobilised and dispatched from Sini Post to the spot where Mudravati had thrown the infant. After hours of intensive search, the body of the infant was found along the rail tracks.

According to police, Mudravati got married to Shahabuddin, a resident of West Bengal a few years back. PP Surin, Inspector of Chaibasa GRP said Shahabuddin had abducted Mudravati around four years ago. Later both of them got married and had been living in Hyderabad. Mudravati's family, which was against the marriage, had filed a case against Shahabuddin at Majhgaon police station.