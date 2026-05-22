Woman Throws Her Child Out Of Travelling Train In Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Arrested
Mudravati threw her one-and-a-half month old infant from the window of Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express. She is stated to be mentally unstable.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Chaibasa: In a shocking incident, a woman was arrested for throwing her one-and-a-half month old infant out of a moving train between Rajkharsawan and Mahalimrup stations under Chakradharpur railway division in Jharkhand.
The woman, identified as Mudravati Gop, a resident of Majhgaon in West Singhbhim district, was travelling along with her husband and two children in the Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express when she threw the infant out of the window. She then tried to throw her other child, around three years old, out of the train's window but was prevented from other passengers from doing so. The passengers informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the matter. Mudravati and her husband Shahabuddin were arrested.
Soon, teams of RPF and GRP were mobilised and dispatched from Sini Post to the spot where Mudravati had thrown the infant. After hours of intensive search, the body of the infant was found along the rail tracks.
According to police, Mudravati got married to Shahabuddin, a resident of West Bengal a few years back. PP Surin, Inspector of Chaibasa GRP said Shahabuddin had abducted Mudravati around four years ago. Later both of them got married and had been living in Hyderabad. Mudravati's family, which was against the marriage, had filed a case against Shahabuddin at Majhgaon police station.
The couple, in a bid to escape police action, was returning to Majhgaon with their two children when the incident occurred.
"As soon as the incident was reported, personnel of RPF and GRP were sent on a search operation to trace the newborn whose body was found along the railway tracks. The deceased newborn's parents were taken off the train at Chaibasa station and arrested. They were then brought to Rajkharsawan, where, after completion of paperwork, they were handed over to the local police station for further action. Preliminary investigations and inquiries reveal that Mudravati is mentally unstable. Local police are investigating the case from every angle," Surin said.
According to eyewitnesses, everything in the compartment in which Mudravati and her family were travelling was normal. One of the co-passengers said, Mudravati suddenly got up from her seat and threw the sleeping child out of her lap through the window. "Before fellow passengers could react, she pulled the other child towards the window as well. But this time, the passengers wasted no time in pulling the woman back and safely taking the child into their custody", he said.
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