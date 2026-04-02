ETV Bharat / state

Mother, Tantrik Held For Minor's Sacrificial Killing In Hazaribag; Girl Strangled To 'Cure' Sick Brother

Hazaribagh: Three people have been arrested in the brutal murder case of a minor girl in Kusumba village under Vishnugarh police station in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district. Police say the case has now been solved.

The crime is linked to occult practices and the alleged human sacrifice of a virgin girl. A mother allegedly sacrificed her own daughter in a bid to cure her son’s health issues.

Those arrested include the victim’s mother, Reshmi Devi, local resident Bhim Ram and Shanti Devi, also known as “Bhagatini”.

Mother Sacrifices Daughter

Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Nagar Goje Shubham Bhausaheb. Based on evidence and suspicion, the SIT questioned Bhim Ram, relatives of the victim, and Shanti Devi.

During interrogation, Bhagatini revealed that the victim’s mother had approached her multiple times over the past year regarding the physical and mental health issues of her son, Sudhir Kumar Singh. Bhagatini allegedly told her that to permanently cure her son, a virgin girl would have to be sacrificed.

She also claimed that a deity possessed the younger daughter, and suggested she would be suitable for the sacrifice. The mother agreed. Bhagatini asked her to bring the girl on Ram Navami for rituals.

Rituals Performed Before Killing

Investigations revealed that at around 7 pm on March 24, the victim’s mother attended a Ram Navami procession with her three children. Between 7 and 8 pm, she brought her younger daughter to Bhagatini’s house for the ritual.

Bhagatini reportedly said the ritual should be performed after 9 pm during an auspicious time, and asked the mother to return with another man. Around 9.30 pm, the mother returned with the girl and local resident Bhim Ram. Tantric rituals were performed inside a Ma Mansa temple at Bhagatini’s house. The child was made to sit, vermilion and kajal were applied, and cardamom was given as prasad.

Brutality After Killing

Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan said that claiming a spirit needed to be captured, Bhagatini later took the body of the victim to a bamboo grove, accompanied by Bhim Ram and the mother. The body was laid on the ground. Bhagatini waved a bamboo stick over it, claiming a deity had possessed her, and was demanding the blood of a virgin girl.