Mother, Tantrik Held For Minor's Sacrificial Killing In Hazaribag; Girl Strangled To 'Cure' Sick Brother
The police said the tantrik inserted a wooden stick inside the girl's private parts, while another accused struck her head to get blood for ritual.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 2:16 AM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Three people have been arrested in the brutal murder case of a minor girl in Kusumba village under Vishnugarh police station in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district. Police say the case has now been solved.
The crime is linked to occult practices and the alleged human sacrifice of a virgin girl. A mother allegedly sacrificed her own daughter in a bid to cure her son’s health issues.
Those arrested include the victim’s mother, Reshmi Devi, local resident Bhim Ram and Shanti Devi, also known as “Bhagatini”.
Mother Sacrifices Daughter
Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Nagar Goje Shubham Bhausaheb. Based on evidence and suspicion, the SIT questioned Bhim Ram, relatives of the victim, and Shanti Devi.
During interrogation, Bhagatini revealed that the victim’s mother had approached her multiple times over the past year regarding the physical and mental health issues of her son, Sudhir Kumar Singh. Bhagatini allegedly told her that to permanently cure her son, a virgin girl would have to be sacrificed.
She also claimed that a deity possessed the younger daughter, and suggested she would be suitable for the sacrifice. The mother agreed. Bhagatini asked her to bring the girl on Ram Navami for rituals.
Rituals Performed Before Killing
Investigations revealed that at around 7 pm on March 24, the victim’s mother attended a Ram Navami procession with her three children. Between 7 and 8 pm, she brought her younger daughter to Bhagatini’s house for the ritual.
Bhagatini reportedly said the ritual should be performed after 9 pm during an auspicious time, and asked the mother to return with another man. Around 9.30 pm, the mother returned with the girl and local resident Bhim Ram. Tantric rituals were performed inside a Ma Mansa temple at Bhagatini’s house. The child was made to sit, vermilion and kajal were applied, and cardamom was given as prasad.
Brutality After Killing
Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan said that claiming a spirit needed to be captured, Bhagatini later took the body of the victim to a bamboo grove, accompanied by Bhim Ram and the mother. The body was laid on the ground. Bhagatini waved a bamboo stick over it, claiming a deity had possessed her, and was demanding the blood of a virgin girl.
After confirming her death, Bhagatini continued the rituals. She allegedly assaulted the body while chanting mantras. On her instructions, Bhim Ram struck the girl’s head with a stone, leaving her face covered in blood. Bhagatini then used the blood for rituals and sprinkled some inside her temple.
Illicit Relationship Angle
The SP also revealed that Bhim Ram and the victim’s mother had been in an illicit relationship for years, and the children considered him a father figure. The victim’s biological father, Vinod Kumar Singh, worked in Mumbai, and Bhim Ram reportedly had significant influence over the family.
No Sexual Assault
According to the postmortem report, there was no sexual assault, nor were the child’s tongue or eyes removed. Police said they would make efforts to ensure a speedy trial and strict punishment for the accused.
Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh said compensation has been withheld due to the family’s involvement in the crime.
Further action will be taken after due consideration. All three accused, the mother, Bhim Ram and Bhagatini, have been arrested.
NCW Forms Probe Committee
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged murder of the 12-year-old girl. The committee, formed on Wednesday, will visit the site on April 2 and interact with officials.
The NCW has asked for a report within ten days. It noted that the girl’s body was found under suspicious circumstances on March 25, bearing multiple injury marks. The Commission said the incident has shaken society and raised serious concerns about the safety of women and girls.
The panel includes former NCW member Mamta Kumari, Law Officer Manmohan Verma and Senior Coordinator Kanchan Khattar.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed state authorities and police to take immediate and unbiased action to ensure strict punishment for the accused, stating that such heinous crimes have no place in a civilised society.
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