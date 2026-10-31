ETV Bharat / state

Mother-Son Among Five Killed In Himachal Pradesh Car Accident

Shimla: In a tragic road accident reported from Himachal Pradesh, five people including a mother-son were killed after the car they were travelling in met with an accident near Panu Nala in the Daroti area of capital Shimla on Saturday.

It is understood that the mishap took place under the jurisdiction of the Tikkar police outpost. The mother and son were reportedly taking Nepali laborers to their village on Saturday morning to assist with grass cutting. The car went out of control and plunged into a gorge.

The vehicle was completely mangled in the accident. Alerted by the loud crash and the cries of the victims, local residents rushed to the scene, initiated rescue efforts, and pulled the injured from the wreckage. The police also joined in the rescue efforts.

Five dead in Shimla accident (ETV Bharat)

SP Gaurav Singh said that four people died on the spot while another succumbed later. Two others sustained serious injuries in the accident, he said.

“The police are currently investigating the facts surrounding the incident. The circumstances under which the accident occurred will only be determined once the investigation is complete."

The deceased have been identified as Kushal, son of Pramod, resident of Daroti, his mother Kalpana Devi, Nirmala, wife of Pawan, a Nepali national, Meena, wife of Prem, a Nepali national and Roshni, daughter of Prem, also a Nepali national.