ETV Bharat / state

Mother Seeks Telangana Govt Help To Bring Son Back From UAE To Appear For Agniveer Test

Hyderabad: The mother of a Telangana youth employed in the UAE has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to facilitate her son's return to India to appear for the Indian Army's Agniveer recruitment test, saying she cannot afford the Rs one lakh required by his employer to cancel his visa. Koparthi Sumalatha, a native of Jagtial District, approached the 'CM Pravasi Prajavani' at the government's Praja Bhavan here with the plea.

The woman said her son Abhilash travelled to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai on July 8 on a tourist visa through a licensed Gulf recruiting agency in the district headquarters town of Jagtial. Subsequently, he was issued an employment visa on July 13.

However, he received an email on July 14 informing him that he had been shortlisted for the Physical Screening Test as part of the Indian Army's Agniveer Recruitment Rally, official sources said on Saturday.

According to her, the company employing her son refused to release him unless a visa cancellation penalty of AED 4,100 (approximately Rs 1.08 lakh) was paid. The recruiting agent has also conveyed the same condition, making it impossible for her son to return to India in time for the recruitment process.