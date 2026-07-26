Mother Seeks Telangana Govt Help To Bring Son Back From UAE To Appear For Agniveer Test
Koparthi Sumalatha, a native of Jagtial District, approached the 'CM Pravasi Prajavani' at the government's Praja Bhavan here with the plea.
By PTI
Published : July 26, 2026 at 8:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: The mother of a Telangana youth employed in the UAE has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to facilitate her son's return to India to appear for the Indian Army's Agniveer recruitment test, saying she cannot afford the Rs one lakh required by his employer to cancel his visa. Koparthi Sumalatha, a native of Jagtial District, approached the 'CM Pravasi Prajavani' at the government's Praja Bhavan here with the plea.
The woman said her son Abhilash travelled to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai on July 8 on a tourist visa through a licensed Gulf recruiting agency in the district headquarters town of Jagtial. Subsequently, he was issued an employment visa on July 13.
However, he received an email on July 14 informing him that he had been shortlisted for the Physical Screening Test as part of the Indian Army's Agniveer Recruitment Rally, official sources said on Saturday.
According to her, the company employing her son refused to release him unless a visa cancellation penalty of AED 4,100 (approximately Rs 1.08 lakh) was paid. The recruiting agent has also conveyed the same condition, making it impossible for her son to return to India in time for the recruitment process.
Sumalatha also met the State Nodal Officer of CM Prajavani K Vidyasagar and sought the government's intervention to helping her son fulfil his long-cherished dream of serving the nation by joining the Indian Army.
Vidyasagar wrote to the Special Chief Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), requesting immediate intervention to assist the youth from the financially disadvantaged family to return to India.
Mandha Bheem Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Telangana government's NRI Advisory Committee, counselled the affected family. Bheem Reddy told PTI that the state government would write to the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi to help Abhilash return to India. Bheem Reddy said efforts would be made to coordinate with social workers in Abu Dhabi to facilitate Abhilash's repatriation.
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