Mother Of Suvendu Adhikari's Late PA Chandranath Rath Is BJP Candidate For Nandigram Bypoll
Chandranath Rath was shot dead by miscreants two days before Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as Chief Minister in May.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Kolkata: BJP on Tuesday nominated Hashirani Rath and Sakharav Sarkar as its candidates from Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies respectively for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal.
Hasihrani Rath is mother of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's former personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, who was killed by miscreants two days before the BJP candidate was sworn in as CM in May.
Hashirani, accompanied by the Chief Minister, is set to file her nomination papers on Tuesday. Earlier in the morning, she offered prayers at the Janakinath Temple in Nandigram. "The party has honoured me; I will uphold the party's dignity," she told reporters.
The Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district was vacated by Adhikari, who retained Bhabanipur after winning both constituencies in the 2026 Assembly elections.
The Rejinagar assembly constituency in Murshidabad district was vacated by Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.
The BJP's announcement comes a day after the rebel TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee named its candidates for the two seats.
The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction has fielded Sanchita Pradhan Dey from Nandigram and former MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury from Rejinagar, while the rebel camp has nominated Mohammad Eteshamul Haque and Safiuzamman Sheikh, respectively.
The Congress and Left Front have also announced their candidates for the two seats. The counting of votes for the bypolls will be held on October 9.
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