ETV Bharat / state

Mother Of Suvendu Adhikari's Late PA Chandranath Rath Is BJP Candidate For Nandigram Bypoll

Kolkata: BJP on Tuesday nominated Hashirani Rath and Sakharav Sarkar as its candidates from Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies respectively for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal.

Hasihrani Rath is mother of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's former personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, who was killed by miscreants two days before the BJP candidate was sworn in as CM in May.

Hashirani, accompanied by the Chief Minister, is set to file her nomination papers on Tuesday. Earlier in the morning, she offered prayers at the Janakinath Temple in Nandigram. "The party has honoured me; I will uphold the party's dignity," she told reporters.

The Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district was vacated by Adhikari, who retained Bhabanipur after winning both constituencies in the 2026 Assembly elections.