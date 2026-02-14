ETV Bharat / state

Mother Of Martyred Jawan Denied Pension: Chhattisgarh HC Asks Govt To Decide In 6 Weeks

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has termed as "highly unjust" the denial of family pension to the 68-year-old mother of a police constable killed in a Naxal attack and directed the state government to decide her case within six weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal passed the order on February 11 on a petition filed by Filisita Lakra (68). Her son, Ignatius Lakra, a 21-year-old constable with the 10th Battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) in Surajpur district, was killed in an encounter with Maoists in 2002.

Following Ignatius' death, his father and Filisita's husband, Lobin, had been receiving a family pension. However, after Lobin's demise in August 2020, the pension was discontinued by the treasury office in Jashpur district.

Despite approaching the Commandant of the 10th Battalion of the CAF and the Treasury Officer in Jashpur and Ambikapur (Surguja), the woman failed to get relief, after which she moved the High Court in 2021.

In October 2021, the High Court had directed the authorities to scrutinise and decide the issue at the earliest, preferably within a period of 60 days. The Commandant of the 10th Battalion had responded that under the Chhattisgarh Police Karmchari Varg Asadharan Parivar Nirvritti Vetan Niyam (Rules) 1965, there was no provision to grant family pension to the successor after the death of the original pensioner.

The Directorate of Treasury, Accounts and Pension, under the Finance Department, subsequently declared Filisita Lakra ineligible for family pension. The woman's counsel, Ashish Beck, argued that the 1965 Rules were discriminatory as the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, 1963 provides that pension sanctioned to the father of a deceased employee would, after his death, be payable to the mother.

The Rules of 1965 are supposed to follow the earlier Rules of 1963, but with respect to the family pension to be received by the mother of the deceased employee (after the death of the father), the Rules of 1965 are arbitrary, unreasonable and discriminatory, he submitted.