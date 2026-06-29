ETV Bharat / state

Mother Of Female Athlete Alleges Kabaddi Coach, Already Wanted In POCSO Case, Is Manipulating Her Daughter Too

Chennai: The mother of a female kabaddi player has made sensational allegations against kabaddi coach Raji, who is already being probed in another POCSO case.

Based on a complaint filed by a 17-year-old kabaddi player from Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, the Semmancherry All Women Police Station had registered a case against Raji under three sections, including POCSO. Following this, other players training with Raji spoke out in his support.

That included an athlete who had won gold at the Asian Kabaddi Championship. She released an audio in Raji's support, in which, she said the false complaint against the coach was filed by her fellow athlete at the instigation of her mother, whom she described as a "money-grubber".

Now, her mother has given an interview, refuting the daughter's allegations, and has lodged a complaint and submitted evidence to Tambaram Police Commissionerate, who have accepted the complaint and assured strict action against Raji, who is absconding.

In the interview, the mother said, "My daughter is speaking against me at the coach's instigation. I have audio evidence to show he has brainwashed her. The kabaddi coach has been talking to my 17-year-old daughter in ways that are allegedly romantic, but actually sexually suggestive. I have collected WhatsApp chats as evidence, submitted it to the police, and filed a complaint."