Mother Of Female Athlete Alleges Kabaddi Coach, Already Wanted In POCSO Case, Is Manipulating Her Daughter Too
The mother said she has submitted evidence of the coach, who is absconding in a prior case, of brainwashing her daughter to speak against her.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Chennai: The mother of a female kabaddi player has made sensational allegations against kabaddi coach Raji, who is already being probed in another POCSO case.
Based on a complaint filed by a 17-year-old kabaddi player from Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, the Semmancherry All Women Police Station had registered a case against Raji under three sections, including POCSO. Following this, other players training with Raji spoke out in his support.
That included an athlete who had won gold at the Asian Kabaddi Championship. She released an audio in Raji's support, in which, she said the false complaint against the coach was filed by her fellow athlete at the instigation of her mother, whom she described as a "money-grubber".
Now, her mother has given an interview, refuting the daughter's allegations, and has lodged a complaint and submitted evidence to Tambaram Police Commissionerate, who have accepted the complaint and assured strict action against Raji, who is absconding.
In the interview, the mother said, "My daughter is speaking against me at the coach's instigation. I have audio evidence to show he has brainwashed her. The kabaddi coach has been talking to my 17-year-old daughter in ways that are allegedly romantic, but actually sexually suggestive. I have collected WhatsApp chats as evidence, submitted it to the police, and filed a complaint."
She added, "Initially, when I reprimanded my daughter, she told me she was afraid because the coach kept pestering her. I reassured her and offered my full support. However, coach Raji has now completely turned my daughter to his side. His true nature was revealed only after a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint. Five years ago, he had behaved in a similar, inappropriate manner with four other girls."
The mother continued, "Had we known about this earlier, we would never have sent either of our daughters to him for kabaddi training. After seeing the evidence, the parents of other children receiving kabaddi training from Raji, are standing in my support."
She further said, "Coach Raji and his friends have created fake Facebook accounts to spread false propaganda to portray themselves as good people. The public is not ready to believe these. The prize money and incentives my daughter received after winning gold at the Asian Kabaddi Championship, were transferred to the coach's bank account without our knowledge. He has full control over all my daughter's bank accounts. He has prevented us from getting close to our daughter, and stolen the money."
She finally said, "Since no action was taken regarding the complaint filed at Kannagi Nagar police station, we lodged a complaint with the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, and submitted all evidence. The police have accepted the complaint and assured us that strict action will be taken against coach Raji."
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