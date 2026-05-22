ETV Bharat / state

Mother Not Required To Undergo DNA Test To Donate Kidney to Son, Says Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ruled that a mother is not required to undergo a DNA test in order to donate a kidney to her son.

The order was issued by Justice GR Swaminathan on a plea filed by Rohit Kumar and his mother Rita. Rohit Kumar hails from Howrah, West Bengal. He had been suffering from severe kidney-related ailments. Doctors recommended that Rohit Kumar undergo an urgent kidney transplant surgery. Consequently, his family admitted him for treatment at Apollo Hospital in Perungudi, Chennai.

Rita, consented to donate one of her kidneys to her son. However, the Tamil Nadu Government's Organ Transplant Authorization Committee refused to grant permission for the surgery, citing that the biological relationship between the donor and the recipient had not been conclusively proven.

Following this refusal, Rohit Kumar and his mother, Rita, had filed a plea in the Madras High Court. On Friday, the counsel appearing for the petitioners argued that despite submitting various government-issued documents— like Aadhaar cards, family ration cards, and PAN cards — to substantiate the mother-son relationship, the Authorization Committee had still withheld its approval.