Mother Not Required To Undergo DNA Test To Donate Kidney to Son, Says Madras HC
Madras High Court Judge has directed the State's Organ Transplant Authorization Committee to grant approval for a kidney transplant surgery.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ruled that a mother is not required to undergo a DNA test in order to donate a kidney to her son.
The order was issued by Justice GR Swaminathan on a plea filed by Rohit Kumar and his mother Rita. Rohit Kumar hails from Howrah, West Bengal. He had been suffering from severe kidney-related ailments. Doctors recommended that Rohit Kumar undergo an urgent kidney transplant surgery. Consequently, his family admitted him for treatment at Apollo Hospital in Perungudi, Chennai.
Rita, consented to donate one of her kidneys to her son. However, the Tamil Nadu Government's Organ Transplant Authorization Committee refused to grant permission for the surgery, citing that the biological relationship between the donor and the recipient had not been conclusively proven.
Following this refusal, Rohit Kumar and his mother, Rita, had filed a plea in the Madras High Court. On Friday, the counsel appearing for the petitioners argued that despite submitting various government-issued documents— like Aadhaar cards, family ration cards, and PAN cards — to substantiate the mother-son relationship, the Authorization Committee had still withheld its approval.
The counsel further contended that, given Rohit Kumar's critical medical condition, the Authorization Committee should be directed to immediately grant permission for the kidney transplant surgery.
Accepting the arguments presented by the petitioner, the Judge expressed satisfaction—based on the evidence submitted by the Centre — that Rohitkumar is indeed Rita's son.
Furthermore, ruling that a DNA test is not mandatory to establish this fact, the Judge directed the Tamil Nadu Government's Organ Transplant Authorization Committee to grant approval for the kidney transplant surgery within one week.
Justice Swaminathan also instructed the authorities to accord priority to Rohitkumar's kidney transplant surgery and to take the necessary steps to ensure that the procedure is carried out within the coming week. Additionally, the Judge issued a firm directive stating that the petitioner must not be subjected to a DNA test for the purpose of proving her maternity.
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