ETV Bharat / state

Mother Milk Bank At Indore Turns Life Saver For 1,000 Newborn Babies

Indore: Mother Milk Bank in Indore has been instrumental in saving the lives of many babies by providing the much-needed breast feed. In the last two years, the Bank has saved the lives of around 1,000 newborns, becoming a role model for the country.

Started in 2023 at the government-run Maharaja Tukoji Rao Women’s Hospital (MTH), this Bank has seen more than 1000 women donate approximately 210 litres of milk. This Bank has played a role in the infant mortality rate dropping from 25% to 11%, sometimes even below 10%. The Bank, which focuses on providing pasteurised human milk to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients, has significantly enhanced the care of premature and high-risk babies in the region.

It has provided nutritious breast milk not just to children in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh but also to children from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Bank in-charge and Paediatrician Dr Sunil Arya stated, "Mother's milk is very important for children. If for some reason, a newborn baby does not get mother's milk and is weak, sick, orphaned or pre-term, he dies. Keeping this in mind, the state's first Mother Milk Bank was started in Indore two years ago."

A view from Mother Milk Bank in Indore (ETV Bharat)

Manager Parul Shivhare disclosed, "In the last two years, more than 15,000 pregnant women were counselled here to donate their milk. Out of these, more than 1,000 women donated more than 210 litres, due to which about 1,000 children got a new life."

She explained that the pattern of the milk bank is similar to a blood bank, but the process of storing the donated milk and then making it available to the concerned children is different.