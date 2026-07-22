ETV Bharat / state

Mother, Her Two Sons Die Of Suffocation Inside Their House In Uttarakhand

Haldwani: In a tragic incident reported from Uttarakhand, a woman and her two sons died due to suspected asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas while opening the cover of a water tank in the basement of their house in Haldwani, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Manpur West village in Gaulapar area. The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Saraswati Devi and her sons—elder son Dharmendra Bisht and younger son Khushal Bisht.

It is understood that toxic gas had accumulated inside the water tank, which was located in the house's basement, while the family was attempting to open its cover. As soon as one family member approached the tank, he began to suffocate. In an attempt to rescue them, other family members went down one by one and were also overcome by the gas.

SP (City) Manoj Katyal stated that information regarding the accident was received via the 112 emergency service after which police from the Chorgaliya station arrived at the scene, and with the help of locals, the three unconscious individuals were sent to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani where they were declared dead.