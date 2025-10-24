Mother Gagged Her, Brother Stabbed: Chilling Details Of Gujarat Woman's Murder Surface
Police said tension grew after Prakash, 26, the younger son of Himmatbhai and his wife Dayaben, found Parul chatting with a young man on Instagram.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 10:18 PM IST
Bhavnagar: Police in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district uncovered a 22-year-old woman’s brutal murder on Dhanteras day. The chilling crime was perpetrated by her mother and younger brother.
The deceased, identified as Parul Sarvaiya, belonged to a family of daily wage labourers in the Bhadia area of Bhikada village, and went missing on October 18 after she went to a nearby check dam and did not return. Later in the evening, neighbours discovered her body near the dam.
Thereafter, her father, Himmatbhai Harjibhai Sarvaiya, filed a complaint at the Vartej Police Station. Himmatbhai and his wife, Dayaben, have three children — two elder sons, Sagar (27) and Prakash (26), both drivers, and their youngest daughter, Parul. The family primarily worked as laborers to make ends meet.
The motive behind killing
Police said tension grew within the family for over a year after Prakash, 26, the younger son of Himmatbhai and his wife Dayaben, found Parul chatting with a young man from Sehore on Instagram. The incident infuriated Parul's mother and brother, who insisted that she stop talking to him. The young woman refused.
On October 18, Prakash again discovered her talking to the same man. When asked to stop contacting him, Parul told her family that she wished to marry the young man, and if not allowed, she would run away with him. This enraged her mother and brother.
Dayaben allegedly gagged her daughter while Prakash stabbed her in the neck and other parts of her body, leaving Parul dead within minutes.
Cover-up attempt
After committing the murder, the mother and son wrapped Parul’s body in a tarpaulin and hid it near their home. Therafter, they moved the body and dumped it near a check dam to mislead authorities. They washed Prakash’s blood-stained clothes to destroy evidence.
Arrests and investigation
During the constant grilling, the accused mother and son eventually confessed to the murder. Based on the father’s complaint, both Dayaben and Prakash Sarvaiya were arrested.