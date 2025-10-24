ETV Bharat / state

Mother Gagged Her, Brother Stabbed: Chilling Details Of Gujarat Woman's Murder Surface

Bhavnagar: Police in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district uncovered a 22-year-old woman’s brutal murder on Dhanteras day. The chilling crime was perpetrated by her mother and younger brother.

The deceased, identified as Parul Sarvaiya, belonged to a family of daily wage labourers in the Bhadia area of Bhikada village, and went missing on October 18 after she went to a nearby check dam and did not return. Later in the evening, neighbours discovered her body near the dam.

Thereafter, her father, Himmatbhai Harjibhai Sarvaiya, filed a complaint at the Vartej Police Station. Himmatbhai and his wife, Dayaben, have three children — two elder sons, Sagar (27) and Prakash (26), both drivers, and their youngest daughter, Parul. The family primarily worked as laborers to make ends meet.

The motive behind killing

Police said tension grew within the family for over a year after Prakash, 26, the younger son of Himmatbhai and his wife Dayaben, found Parul chatting with a young man from Sehore on Instagram. The incident infuriated Parul's mother and brother, who insisted that she stop talking to him. The young woman refused.