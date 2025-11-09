ETV Bharat / state

Mother Eliswa Vakayil, First Nun Of Kerala Catholic Church, Declared 'Blessed' 112 Years After Her Death

Kochi: Mother Eliswa Vakayil, the first nun of the Kerala Catholic Church and the founder of the Third Order of Discalced Carmelites (TOCD), who died in 1913, was on Saturday elevated as "Blessed" at the Vallarpadam Basilica here, the Verapoly Archdiocese said.

According to a press release issued by the Archdiocese, the declaration was made by Cardinal Sebastian Francis, Bishop of Penang, Malaysia, and representative of Pope Leo XIV, during an evening ceremony at the Basilica, also known as the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom.

The elevation to the status of 'Blessed' comes 112 years after Mother Eliswa's passing, with the approval granted by Pope Leo XIV. Vakayil established the TOCD for women in Koonammavu on February 13, 1866.

Visuals from the ceremony (Vallarpadam Basilica)

Pope Leo XIV gave approval this year for declaring her Blessed, while Pope Francis had earlier recognised her as Venerable for her life of holiness and service.