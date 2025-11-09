Mother Eliswa Vakayil, First Nun Of Kerala Catholic Church, Declared 'Blessed' 112 Years After Her Death
The declaration was made by Cardinal Sebastian Francis, Bishop of Penang, Malaysia, and representative of Pope Leo XIV, during an evening ceremony on Saturday.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST
Kochi: Mother Eliswa Vakayil, the first nun of the Kerala Catholic Church and the founder of the Third Order of Discalced Carmelites (TOCD), who died in 1913, was on Saturday elevated as "Blessed" at the Vallarpadam Basilica here, the Verapoly Archdiocese said.
According to a press release issued by the Archdiocese, the declaration was made by Cardinal Sebastian Francis, Bishop of Penang, Malaysia, and representative of Pope Leo XIV, during an evening ceremony at the Basilica, also known as the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom.
The elevation to the status of 'Blessed' comes 112 years after Mother Eliswa's passing, with the approval granted by Pope Leo XIV. Vakayil established the TOCD for women in Koonammavu on February 13, 1866.
Pope Leo XIV gave approval this year for declaring her Blessed, while Pope Francis had earlier recognised her as Venerable for her life of holiness and service.
While making the announcement, Cardinal Francis said that the "holy, courageous, and unwavering life of faith and love of Mother Eliswa will be an inspiration to many". During the service, Verapoly Archdiocese Metropolitan Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil presented the formal request to declare Mother Eliswa as Blessed.
The Apostolic Nuncio to India, Archbishop Dr Leopoldo Girelli, delivered a special message from the Vatican. Following the Holy Mass, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) President Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath released a souvenir—the Novena of Eliswa, while Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) President Archbishop Dr Varghese Chakkalackal released a coffee table book as a commemorative souvenir.
The celebrations concluded with a procession carrying the portrait of Blessed Mother Eliswa into the Basilica, the release said.
Vakayil was born on October 15, 1831, in Ochanthuruth near Kochi, and died on July 18, 1913, in Varapuzha. She created new milestones in women's empowerment by starting the first school, a boarding house, and an orphanage for girls in Kerala.
Twenty-four years later, on September 17, 1890, the TOCD religious congregation was divided based on the rite, forming two separate congregations: the Congregation of Teresian Carmelites (CTC) and the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC). Mother Eliswa established the first dedicated school for women in Kerala and empowered women through vocational training.
Read More