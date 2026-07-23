ETV Bharat / state

Mother Dies Of Shock After Learning About Son's Death In Karnataka's Dharwad

Dharwad: In a tragic turn of events, a 68-year-old woman died shortly after learning about the death of her son in Tejasvi Nagar in Dharwad in north Karnataka, leaving the family and local residents in deep shock.

The deceased have been identified as Mehboobasab Nadaf (47) and his mother Mugutabi Nadaf (68). According to police sources, Mehboobasab died by suicide on Wednesday morning, reportedly after battling an illness for the past few months. His mother is said to have collapsed and died after learning of her son's death.

Mehboobasab had reportedly jumped onto the railway tracks near Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Dharwad on Wednesday morning. After the post-mortem examination, railway police handed over his body to the family in the evening.

The family had made arrangements for his last rites, which were scheduled for around 7 PM. However, as the body was being taken from the house for the burial, his mother Mugutabi reportedly collapsed and died.