ETV Bharat / state

'I Have Full Faith In Him': Mother's Day Gets Special As TVK Chief Vijay Set To Take Oath As TN CM

Film director and father SA Chandrasekhar, and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar, of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay greet the gathering on their arrival ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of their son as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026. ( PTI )

Chennai: The family of TVK chief Vijay expressed profound joy and pride as they prepared for his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar calling it the "biggest gift" and expressing complete confidence in her son’s leadership.

Departing from the residence of his father, veteran filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar, family members described the occasion as a "dream come true", made even more significant as it coincided with Mother's Day.

"Vijay will lead this well; I have full faith in him," Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, told reporters. She further extended her greetings to the public on the occasion of Mother's Day, calling the political milestone a significant gift.

Film director and father SA Chandrasekhar noted the overwhelming public sentiment, stating that supporters had been waiting with anticipation for the last three days."People are going to be very happy today," he said, acknowledging the deep connection between the TVK leader and the citizens of the state.

The sentiment was echoed by Vijay's former teacher, Vimala, from Saint Britto's Academy, who attributed his success to a rare combination of "commitment and perseverance" and his genuine love for the people. "We are very happy and very humbled by the love from the Tamil Nadu people," she added.