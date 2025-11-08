ETV Bharat / state

Mother-Daughter Duo Found Dead In Kota Home, Cops Suspect Murder

Kota: In a shocking case, a mother-daughter duo was found dead at their renṭed house on Friday in Aamil Rojdi of Naya Village under the RK Puram Police Station limits in Rajasthan's Kota, police said. The bodies of the victims, of Jyoti Gautam (32), a nursing staff member, and her eight-year-old daughter Palak Vaishnav, were discovered by the husband upon arrival, they added.

Prima facie, it appears to be a death due to strangulation. A case of murder has been registered based on the complaint of Jyoti's brother, and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

The mother and the daughter were immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Personnel from the local PS, along with city SP Tejaswi Gautam and senior officials, visited the locality for an investigation. "Preliminary investigations revealed it to be a case of murder. Police have taken the bodies into custody and shifted them to the mortuary for autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Jyoti Vaishnav (38) and her eight-year-old daughter, Palak Vaishnav. They are in Aamli Rojdi, Naya village, in the RK Puram police station area," Gautam said.