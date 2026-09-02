ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills 4-Month-Old Twin Daughters In Bengaluru, Attempts Suicide

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against a 40-year-old woman for allegedly killing her four-month-old twin daughters before attempting to take her own life, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at their home in the Vajarahalli area on Tuesday. Uma Devi was residing with her husband Ramalingappa, their twin daughters and mother-in-law for the past 10 years.

According to the police, Ramalingappa, in his complaint, stated that he married Devi in 2002 and they had been leading a cordial married life. As they had no children, they underwent IVF treatment. Following the treatment, Devi became pregnant and gave birth to twin girls on May 5, 2026.

The complainant said that about one-and-a-half months after the delivery, Devi began showing a lack of interest in children and repeatedly said that they should be admitted to an ashram. She also began behaving abnormally, a senior police officer said.

She was provided psychiatric treatment at Raghavendra Hospital and NIMHANS. Doctors reportedly informed the family that her behaviour was due to postpartum depression and hormonal imbalance following childbirth, he said.