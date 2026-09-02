Woman Kills 4-Month-Old Twin Daughters In Bengaluru, Attempts Suicide
Doctors, who examined the children at the hospital, suspect that they had died due to drowning, police said.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against a 40-year-old woman for allegedly killing her four-month-old twin daughters before attempting to take her own life, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at their home in the Vajarahalli area on Tuesday. Uma Devi was residing with her husband Ramalingappa, their twin daughters and mother-in-law for the past 10 years.
According to the police, Ramalingappa, in his complaint, stated that he married Devi in 2002 and they had been leading a cordial married life. As they had no children, they underwent IVF treatment. Following the treatment, Devi became pregnant and gave birth to twin girls on May 5, 2026.
The complainant said that about one-and-a-half months after the delivery, Devi began showing a lack of interest in children and repeatedly said that they should be admitted to an ashram. She also began behaving abnormally, a senior police officer said.
She was provided psychiatric treatment at Raghavendra Hospital and NIMHANS. Doctors reportedly informed the family that her behaviour was due to postpartum depression and hormonal imbalance following childbirth, he said.
Her husband was engaged in a real estate business, police said. On September 1, when Ramalingappa returned home in the afternoon, he found that Devi had locked herself inside a room. After opening the door, he found her attempting to hang herself with a veil around her neck and rescued her, the officer said.
The twin girls were found dead inside the same room. Doctors at Shankar Hospital examined the children and suspected that they had died due to drowning, police said. The complainant alleged that Devi killed the children, resulting in their deaths, and subsequently attempted to take her own life.
Based on his complaint, a case was registered against his wife under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Talaghattapura police station, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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