ETV Bharat / state

Mother Arrested In Uttarakhand Minor Rape Case After Probe Reveals Complicity

Pauri Garhwal: The police arrested the mother of a 13-year-old minor, who was raped in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, after investigations revealed the alleged involvement of the woman in the case.

Earlier, police had already arrested the minor victim's stepfather, who is now in jail. Providing further details, police stated that on February 6, a woman filed a missing person’s complaint at the Kotdwar police, stating that her 13-year-old daughter had gone missing. Given the seriousness of the matter, police immediately registered a case and began an investigation.

As police began investigating the case, a shocking revelation emerged. During the investigation, they discovered that the 13-year-old minor had been raped. The accused was none other than the minor's stepfather. Without delay, police arrested the stepfather and registered a case against the accused father under sections 65(1) and 75(2) of the IPC, as well as sections 3/4 of the POCSO Act.