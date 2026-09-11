ETV Bharat / state

Mother And Her 3 Daughters Were Found Dead At Their Residence In Jaipur

Jaipur: Four dead bodies were found on Friday morning, in a house in Govind Vatika area of ​​Kardhani police station. 85-year-old Laxminath Jha, his son Rahul Jha, daughter-in-law Geeta and three daughters live in the house. The bodies of all four have been found, with injury marks on their heads and faces.

Cause of murder

According to the police, the control room received a call from this neighbourhood asking them to send a team as three daughters and their mother were found dead as they lay asleep.

After the police were informed they sent a team along with forensic science laboratory staff to the residence of murder. Jaipur (West) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kiran too reached the spot as the teams collected evidence.

The police moved the four bodies to the hospital mortuary as they await for the post-mortem report.

"Around 10 AM, we received a information that three daughters, in the age group of 17-24 years, and their mother were asleep in their house in Udan Batika area. They were killed after being hit by a stone by someone, while they were asleep. When we reached that house the grandfather of the girls was there and he was questioned. The elderly gentleman said, his son, the father of the three girls and husband of the lady, has disappeared since morning," said DCP Kiran.

Killer absconding

Rahul Jha, the father of the three girls and the husband who is suspected to be the killer, has been missing from the house, after the murder on Friday morning.