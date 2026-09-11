Mother And Her 3 Daughters Were Found Dead At Their Residence In Jaipur
Police are searching for the father of the girls who is absconding as police say the murders seem to be out of domestic dispute
Published : September 11, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Jaipur: Four dead bodies were found on Friday morning, in a house in Govind Vatika area of Kardhani police station. 85-year-old Laxminath Jha, his son Rahul Jha, daughter-in-law Geeta and three daughters live in the house. The bodies of all four have been found, with injury marks on their heads and faces.
Cause of murder
According to the police, the control room received a call from this neighbourhood asking them to send a team as three daughters and their mother were found dead as they lay asleep.
After the police were informed they sent a team along with forensic science laboratory staff to the residence of murder. Jaipur (West) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kiran too reached the spot as the teams collected evidence.
The police moved the four bodies to the hospital mortuary as they await for the post-mortem report.
"Around 10 AM, we received a information that three daughters, in the age group of 17-24 years, and their mother were asleep in their house in Udan Batika area. They were killed after being hit by a stone by someone, while they were asleep. When we reached that house the grandfather of the girls was there and he was questioned. The elderly gentleman said, his son, the father of the three girls and husband of the lady, has disappeared since morning," said DCP Kiran.
Killer absconding
Rahul Jha, the father of the three girls and the husband who is suspected to be the killer, has been missing from the house, after the murder on Friday morning.
The police found the stone which was used to attack the four women and they have also sent it to the laboratory. The octogenarian Laxminath was present in the house. However he is unable to communicate well, due to a hearing problem. Police questioned him and he only confirmed his son has been missing since morning, after the murder.
The police searched the premises and found some blood stained clothes of the deceased. They have been sent to the forensic laboratory. DCP Kiran said, "We will be questioning the elderly man. Our teams are searching for his son, who is absconding. We will question him, once he is nabbed. Our teams are gathering evidence and assessing the CCTV footage as we wait for the laboratory reports."
Motive of murder
Without stating specifics, DCP Kiran said, preliminary investigations point to domestic dispute. "The case is being investigated from all angles. However, the needle of suspicion points to domestic dispute, since there has been no forced entry. Moreover, all the belongings and jewellery has remained untouched. On the basis of other evidence, every angle is being investigated."
Dead bodies found in different rooms
Interestingly, the police said, the four bodies were found in different rooms. Apart from this, clothes stained with blood stain have been found, suggesting that the murder spot was cleaned with the clothes to destroy any evidence.
DCP Kiran said, they will be speaking to other family members and neighbours of the Jha family to get more leads on the domestic dispute angle. Meanwhile, the neighbourhood is gripped by shock and grief after these murders.