ETV Bharat / state

Mother, Daughter Found Murdered In Rajasthan Village, Police Probe Robbery Angle

The double murder took place in Gotipa-Mundol village in Udaipur district in Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Udaipur: A brutal double murder of a woman and her daughter that took place in Gotipa-Mundol village of Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Saturday has created tension in the village.

Unidentified assailants killed Amribai Gadri and her daughter Lunga Bai using sharp-edged weapons. After finding the bodies, the villagers immediately alerted the police.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection. The police launched an investigation and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also been roped in.

According to preliminary findings, robbery may have been the primary motive behind the crime. Police said the investigation is being carried out based on evidence found at the scene and statements from local residents.

Officials said information regarding suspicious individuals frequenting the area is being gathered, and special teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. CCTV footage from the vicinity and other technical evidence is also being scrutinised, officials added.