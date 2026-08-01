Mother, Daughter Found Murdered In Rajasthan Village, Police Probe Robbery Angle
A mother and her daughter were killed by unidentified assailants using sharp-edged weapons in Udaipur district, reports Kapil Pareek
Published : August 1, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Udaipur: A brutal double murder of a woman and her daughter that took place in Gotipa-Mundol village of Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Saturday has created tension in the village.
Unidentified assailants killed Amribai Gadri and her daughter Lunga Bai using sharp-edged weapons. After finding the bodies, the villagers immediately alerted the police.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection. The police launched an investigation and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also been roped in.
According to preliminary findings, robbery may have been the primary motive behind the crime. Police said the investigation is being carried out based on evidence found at the scene and statements from local residents.
Officials said information regarding suspicious individuals frequenting the area is being gathered, and special teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. CCTV footage from the vicinity and other technical evidence is also being scrutinised, officials added.
Station House Officer (SHO) Punaram said the matter is currently under investigation.
Vallabhnagar MLA Udaylal Dangi expressed grief over the killings, describing the deaths as deeply tragic.
He said he had spoken to senior police officials and instructions have been issued to ensure a fair, swift and effective investigation.
He also sought immediate arrest of the accused, and strict legal action against them. Police said the motive behind the murders will be revealed once the post-mortem report becomes available and investigation proceeds further.
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