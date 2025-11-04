Mother and Daughter Join Hands for Development: 'Panchayat Member Family' in Kerala Share Experience
This pair, who are spearheading development, are members of two different Panchayats in Pathanamthitta
Pathanamthitta: As Kerala prepares to hold its local body elections this year, a mother and daughter contesting have become popular. This pair, who are spearheading development, are members of two different Panchayats in Pathanamthitta. Prasanna Rajan and her daughter Aswathi Vinoj belong to the Plankootathil family in Vallikode. They shared their old memories with ETV Bharat. Mother Prasanna Rajan is a member of the Konni Block Panchayat, also called as 'Member' family.
Her daughter, Aswathi, who holds BSc and HDC degrees, is the Vice President of the Pandalam Block Panchayat. Prasanna was elected as a CPM member from the Vallikode division in Konni. While Aswathi won as a CPM member from the Neervilakam, the 13th division in Pandalam Block and became the Pandalam Block Vice President. Prasanna was earlier a member of the Vallikode Panchayat. She had contested from here the last time and had won for the Block. Later, after her marriage, Aswathi moved to Neervilakam in Aranmula. Since the Konni Block Panchayat and the Pandalam Block Panchayat share a border, the two blocks are neighbours.
Double Happiness
With another election approaching, the mother and daughter reminisce about their work as Block Panchayat Vice President and Block Panchayat Member. It definitely needs to be said, they are uncompromising in the development process of the region. Both carry out activities involving the local people with the same joy as they handle their family matters. Both the mother and daughter express immense happiness for getting this opportunity to serve two Panchayats together. Amidst their busy schedules and administrative chores, whenever the mother and daughter meet, the discussion revolves around the development of the region than domestic matters.
Panchayat Development On Power
Aswathi started a Ladies Gym project in the Neervilakam division to spread the message of health and fitness among women. Prasanna had previously started a gym for ladies in her division. Since her daughter had implemented the project first, the mother enquired about the project details from her daughter and took detailed inputs without any ego issues. The mother also shares her experience of the Panchayat administration with her daughter. Panchayat administration is like a family matter for Prasanna and Awasthi. They both are well-read and keep up with the latest issues. Speaking of women's reservation, Aswathi believes the reservation should be increased from 33 per cent to 50 per cent.
Politics is Not New Here
Politics is not new for the Plankootathil family. Prasanna's husband, P. R. Rajan, is a CPM office-bearer and has been an active worker. Prasanna believes her husband has good political acumen. Aswathi has grown up watching both her parents and their work. Aswathi's husband, Linoj, is a Village Officer. The elder son, Sathwik V. Dev, studies in the seventh grade, and the younger son, Darshith V. Dev, studies in the third grade. Both the mother and daughter said that the election, which determines the future of the region, is a democratic festival and they are very happy to be a part of it. Both the mother and daughter are looking forward to the elections. They want to contest with the local people for the continuation of development work. They are however clear they will follow the decision of their party.
Prasanna and Aswathi believe in healthy competition. They wished the best to all those contesting the elections.
