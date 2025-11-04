ETV Bharat / state

Mother and Daughter Join Hands for Development: 'Panchayat Member Family' in Kerala Share Experience

Pathanamthitta: As Kerala prepares to hold its local body elections this year, a mother and daughter contesting have become popular. This pair, who are spearheading development, are members of two different Panchayats in Pathanamthitta. Prasanna Rajan and her daughter Aswathi Vinoj belong to the Plankootathil family in Vallikode. They shared their old memories with ETV Bharat. Mother Prasanna Rajan is a member of the Konni Block Panchayat, also called as 'Member' family.

Her daughter, Aswathi, who holds BSc and HDC degrees, is the Vice President of the Pandalam Block Panchayat. Prasanna was elected as a CPM member from the Vallikode division in Konni. While Aswathi won as a CPM member from the Neervilakam, the 13th division in Pandalam Block and became the Pandalam Block Vice President. Prasanna was earlier a member of the Vallikode Panchayat. She had contested from here the last time and had won for the Block. Later, after her marriage, Aswathi moved to Neervilakam in Aranmula. Since the Konni Block Panchayat and the Pandalam Block Panchayat share a border, the two blocks are neighbours.

Double Happiness

With another election approaching, the mother and daughter reminisce about their work as Block Panchayat Vice President and Block Panchayat Member. It definitely needs to be said, they are uncompromising in the development process of the region. Both carry out activities involving the local people with the same joy as they handle their family matters. Both the mother and daughter express immense happiness for getting this opportunity to serve two Panchayats together. Amidst their busy schedules and administrative chores, whenever the mother and daughter meet, the discussion revolves around the development of the region than domestic matters.

