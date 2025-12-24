ETV Bharat / state

Most Wanted Criminal Injured As Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire On Police Vehicle In Uttarakhand’s Laksar

Laksar: A most-wanted criminal was injured after bike-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a police vehicle in Uttarakhand’s Laksar, officials said on Thursday.

The injured criminal has been identified as Vinay Tyagi, who sustained bullet injuries in the attack. According to official sources, Tyagi was being brought from Roorkee to Laksar court for a scheduled hearing when the attack took place midway on the overbridge.

After carrying out the crime, the assailants fled the scene on their motorcycle. Following this, the police officials rushed Tyagi to a hospital, where he was given first aid and was later referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries, police said.