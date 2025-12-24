Most Wanted Criminal Injured As Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire On Police Vehicle In Uttarakhand’s Laksar
The firing occurred while police were escorting a notorious criminal to court, triggering panic in the area.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST
Laksar: A most-wanted criminal was injured after bike-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a police vehicle in Uttarakhand’s Laksar, officials said on Thursday.
The injured criminal has been identified as Vinay Tyagi, who sustained bullet injuries in the attack. According to official sources, Tyagi was being brought from Roorkee to Laksar court for a scheduled hearing when the attack took place midway on the overbridge.
After carrying out the crime, the assailants fled the scene on their motorcycle. Following this, the police officials rushed Tyagi to a hospital, where he was given first aid and was later referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries, police said.
Vinay Tyagi is a history-sheeter with more than 40 criminal cases registered against him, including charges of robbery and dacoity. Following the incident, SP (Rural) and other senior police officials reached the spot. Security has been tightened in the area as police launched a search operation to trace the attackers. The incident has created panic among locals and caused a stir within the police department.
Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Shekhar Chand Suyal said police teams are conducting continuous checks. A blockade has also been put in place in the area. An investigation is underway to nab the accused, the SP said.
