ETV Bharat / state

Mosquito Coil Triggers Fire In House In Tamil Nadu's Chennai; Couple, Their 2-Year-Old Daughter Charred To Death

The gutted interiors of the house where a couple and their toddler girl were killed in a blaze ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: In a tragic incident reported from Tamil Nadu, a couple and their two-year-old baby girl were charred to death in a fire allegedly triggered by a burning mosquito coil near Chennai on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Parthiban, 36, a construction worker, his wife Chitra, 25 and their daughter Jayashree.

According to the police, on Monday night, Parthiban hailing from the Pandur area near Guduvanchery along with his wife and daughter went to see his sister Maheshwari's ill baby.

Given the baby's deteriorating health, Maheshwari and her husband Ramnath took the child to the hospital in the middle of the night while Parthiban's family stayed in the house.

It is understood that after finishing dinner, when the couple and the baby girl went to the bedroom, there were a lot of mosquitoes prompting the couple to light the mosquito coil before going to sleep.