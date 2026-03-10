Mosquito Coil Triggers Fire In House In Tamil Nadu's Chennai; Couple, Their 2-Year-Old Daughter Charred To Death
Preliminary investigation revealed that the clothes placed near the coil caught fire triggering the flames.
Chennai: In a tragic incident reported from Tamil Nadu, a couple and their two-year-old baby girl were charred to death in a fire allegedly triggered by a burning mosquito coil near Chennai on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
The victims have been identified as Parthiban, 36, a construction worker, his wife Chitra, 25 and their daughter Jayashree.
According to the police, on Monday night, Parthiban hailing from the Pandur area near Guduvanchery along with his wife and daughter went to see his sister Maheshwari's ill baby.
Given the baby's deteriorating health, Maheshwari and her husband Ramnath took the child to the hospital in the middle of the night while Parthiban's family stayed in the house.
It is understood that after finishing dinner, when the couple and the baby girl went to the bedroom, there were a lot of mosquitoes prompting the couple to light the mosquito coil before going to sleep.
When Maheshwari and her husband returned home from the hospital with her child on Tuesday morning, they were shocked to see the entire house on fire. Maheshwari immediately informed the fire brigade, after which the firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
The bodies of Parthiban, his wife Chitra, and 2-year-old child Jayashree were recovered by the fire brigade and were taken by police into custody. The bodies were shifted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for an autopsy.
The Kuduvancheri police has registered a case regarding the incident and launched an investigation in this regard. According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire clothes placed near the mosquito coil caught fire triggering the flames.
Police are also questioning the neighbors and the family in connection with the case. The tragic deaths have triggered shock and grief in the entire locality.