Mosques, Madrassas On Police Radar In Haryana's Nuh In Delhi Blast Aftermath

Nuh: Following the November 10 car blast in Delhi that killed at least 15 people and left several others injured, police in Haryana's Faridabad where the Al-Falah University is at the centre of the case, are conducting searches at mosques, madrassas and educational institutions against anti-national activities.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar recently held a meeting with all station heads and outpost heads. Talking to the media after the meeting, Kumar stated that efforts must be made to ensure that no anti-national or terrorist activities take place in Nuh district.

“We must ensure that neither outsiders nor local residents are found involved in such activities. To this end, all mosques, madrasas, and educational institutions in the district will be checked. Additionally, outsiders are being searched to ensure that no one remains without identification."

Kumar further said that police are keeping a vigil on non-locals in Nuh even as those purchasing used cars or two-wheelers are also on police radar. Landlords will be instructed not to rent out rooms without police verification, he added.