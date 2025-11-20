ETV Bharat / state

Mosques, Madrassas On Police Radar In Haryana's Nuh In Delhi Blast Aftermath

SSP Nuh, Rajesh Kumar, who chaired a meeting of station heads recently has directed officers to identify non-local tenants.

Muslim worshippers come out of a mosque in Nuh, Haryana
Muslim worshippers come out of a mosque in Nuh, Haryana (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

Nuh: Following the November 10 car blast in Delhi that killed at least 15 people and left several others injured, police in Haryana's Faridabad where the Al-Falah University is at the centre of the case, are conducting searches at mosques, madrassas and educational institutions against anti-national activities.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar recently held a meeting with all station heads and outpost heads. Talking to the media after the meeting, Kumar stated that efforts must be made to ensure that no anti-national or terrorist activities take place in Nuh district.

“We must ensure that neither outsiders nor local residents are found involved in such activities. To this end, all mosques, madrasas, and educational institutions in the district will be checked. Additionally, outsiders are being searched to ensure that no one remains without identification."

Kumar further said that police are keeping a vigil on non-locals in Nuh even as those purchasing used cars or two-wheelers are also on police radar. Landlords will be instructed not to rent out rooms without police verification, he added.

The SSP also urged locals to assist the investigating agencies so that the wrongdoers can be identified and legal action can be taken against them in a timely manner.

“Whenever the police ask for your records, provide them. You should have complete data on all the people who come from outside as tenants."

The Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where the Delhi suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi along with two other doctors arrested in the case, was working, is at the centre of the case investigation. The university chairman has already been arrested while the National Assessment and Accreditation Council(NAAC) has issued a show cause notice to the institution.

