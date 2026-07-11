ETV Bharat / state

Moshi Building Collapse: Documents Show Permission Was Granted Only For Ground Floor

On July 8, mountain-like pile of garbage located right next to building collapsed, crashing the structure and trapping several workers underneath. ( ETV Bharat )

Pimpri Chinchwad: As the rescue operations continue even after over 70 hours since the building collapse at the 'Waste-to-Energy' site in Maharashtra's Moshi, documents show permission was issued only for the ground floor of the three-storey administrative building buried under a mountain of garbage on July 8.

As the area witnessed heavy rains, the mountain-like pile of garbage located right next to building collapsed, crashing the structure and trapping several workers underneath. While one person was declared dead, local inputs say at least eight more people are still missing.

According to the oficial documents seen by ETV Bharat, on July 27, 2023, the Construction Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had issued a Completion Certificate only for the ground floor of the administrative building.

Land papers show that permission was given for unauthorised construction of two floor (ETV Bharat)

The fact that there was no permission for the additional floors goes against the claims made by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi who had dismissed all such claims.

While speaking to the media after being asked about who gave permission for the additional floors, Suryavanshi said, "I have already told you all other matters regarding the construction of this building will be taken only after an inquiry is conducted. At that time all these issues, whether there was a completion certificate for the first and second floors, can be taken."