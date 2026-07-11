Moshi Building Collapse: Documents Show Permission Was Granted Only For Ground Floor
Serious questions have been raised about the construction plan and relatives have demanded action against the concerned officers
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Pimpri Chinchwad: As the rescue operations continue even after over 70 hours since the building collapse at the 'Waste-to-Energy' site in Maharashtra's Moshi, documents show permission was issued only for the ground floor of the three-storey administrative building buried under a mountain of garbage on July 8.
As the area witnessed heavy rains, the mountain-like pile of garbage located right next to building collapsed, crashing the structure and trapping several workers underneath. While one person was declared dead, local inputs say at least eight more people are still missing.
According to the oficial documents seen by ETV Bharat, on July 27, 2023, the Construction Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had issued a Completion Certificate only for the ground floor of the administrative building.
The fact that there was no permission for the additional floors goes against the claims made by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi who had dismissed all such claims.
While speaking to the media after being asked about who gave permission for the additional floors, Suryavanshi said, "I have already told you all other matters regarding the construction of this building will be taken only after an inquiry is conducted. At that time all these issues, whether there was a completion certificate for the first and second floors, can be taken."
Since the time of the accident, serious doubts have arisen regarding whether the building could withstand the construction weight of the additional floors and were they officially approved.
City Engineer Manoj Sethia of Public Works Department said, "There is no record or evidence indicating that permission had ever been sought for the construction of the first and second floors. The question of issuing an occupancy certificate for these two floors does not even arise."
Meanwhile, the rescue operation entered its third day on Saturday as PCMC deployed two new machines to locate those still trapped beneath the huge mountain of debris.
The Environment Department of PCMC had sought permission for revised construction on July 26, 2023 and immediately on July 27, the Construction Department granted the completion certificate.
The additional floors housed a canteen, a conference room and another office room.
Suryavanshi declined to answer any further questions apart from saying, "Right now, the administration's entire focus is on rescue operations." He declined to comment further on the issue.
Meanwhile, the relatives who continue to wait at the site have demanded action against the guilty officers.
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