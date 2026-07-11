ETV Bharat / state

Moshi Building Collapse: 72 Hours On, 8 Persons Still Trapped As Rescuers Fight Against Time And Debris

Earth movers deployed at the building collapse incident site in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, in Pune on Friday. ( ANI )

Pune: Almost 72 hours after a massive mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building at Moshi near Pune city of Maharashtra, authorities have almost broken the collapsed upper slab in a complex and challenging operation to reach eight persons still believed to be trapped under the debris.

Around 15 excavators, including specialised demolition machines, are engaged in the operation being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official said the NDRF is making every effort to complete the rescue operation by late Saturday night, even as emotions ran high as relatives of the trapped persons are losing patience.

However, the nature of the collapse, described in engineering parlance as a "cantilever fall", huge volumes of garbage and debris accumulated around the collapsed structure, leaving very little space for heavy equipment to operate safely, officials said.

A three-storey building located over the waste-to-energy plant at Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township caved in after a portion of the legacy waste dump crashed onto it on Wednesday afternoon, trapping around 18 individuals under the rubble.

In almost 72 hours since the rescue operation was launched, nine people have been pulled out alive, while one body has been retrieved from the debris. With no survivors being pulled out over the last two days, relatives of the trapped persons are losing their patience, questioning the pace of the rescue operation.

Pointing out complex structural and technical challenges in the rescue efforts, officials said the operation is in a critical stage. The rescuers first have to remove unstable portions of the damaged structure before attempting to access the floors where the victims are believed to be trapped, a senior official said.

"Around 15 excavators, including specialised demolition machines, are engaged in the operation being carried out by the NDRF and other agencies. "The upper slab has almost been broken, and debris removal is underway. Once that is completed, work on breaking the lower slab will begin. We are making every possible effort to safely rescue the eight trapped persons," said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.

Responding to concerns raised by relatives about the pace of the operation, Suryawanshi said there was "absolutely no delay" in the rescue effort. "The NDRF is conducting the operation very systematically, as per its experience and established protocols, while working with utmost speed," he said.

Explaining the challenges, the commissioner said the building had suffered what engineers describe as a "cantilever fall", causing two or three front slabs to collapse one on top of the other.

"The trapped persons are believed to be in the front portion where these slabs have come together. The slabs have to be removed very carefully to ensure the victims can be rescued safely, and that is why the operation is taking time," he added.