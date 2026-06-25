ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Displacement Crisis Looms Over Morwa Town

Singrauli: Morwa town in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a displacement crisis with a population of around 50,000 facing eviction so that the large coal reserves of 80 crore tonnes beneath could be tapped.

The scenario is best summed up by a local resident Gulab Chand who said, "Fifty-five years ago, I saw the place transform into a town. Now watching each wall crumbling before my eyes is a heavy load on my chest."

Singrauli alone produces 15% of India's coal. There are plans to increase it further following Morwa's eviction. However, there are many questions around the displacement in the name of development. Along with the emotional question of abandoning a settlement of many years, there's also the question of how people would rebuild their lives and whether monetary compensation alone would pay for the actual cost of displacement faced by the people of a prosperous city.

Residents of Morwa town (ETV Bharat)

Manish Chaudhary completed his schooling 25 years ago and now his son is studying in the same school that could be brought down any day. "The question is, where will these children go after our displacement? While the preparations for the demolition are complete, there's no plan that states where these children will go to study next.

Debris is accumulating in the premises where houses are being demolished. The entire town isn't being evacuated at once, but buildings are being demolished turn by turn. The process is being carried out ward-by-ward.

An emotional Gulab Chand told ETV Bharat, "I shudder to think that tomorrow it will be our turn. I'm not crying. I just know that there's no greater pain than seeing the town you sought to build, turning into rubble right in front of you. We can't do anything."

He further said, "When I came here, there was just a temple and the rest of the place was deserted. Gradually, people were invited and settled here. Morwa began to smile with us. So far, 70 of the 22,000 houses have been demolished. They have received compensation. The process for another 475 houses has been completed and these too will be demolished."

The Morwa displacement is counted among the largest urban displacements in Asia as it pertains to the eviction of an entire town. It is learnt that approximately 22,000 houses spread over 927 hectares are being demolished. Apart from these, schools, religious centres and hospitals will also face the same fate.

Coal mine in Singrauli district (sd)

Satyendra Narayan Singh is one of those who has seen his home collapse before his eyes. His house in Ward 9 has been razed to the ground. He has decided that not only Singrauli, but he will also leave the state.

"I spent 40 years of my life here. It's very painful. I can't explain my attachment to Morwa. I'm crying inside. I spent more years here than in my village. But now I have to leave. I received compensation of Rs 21 lakh. But can money measure the pain of displacement? I've decided to return to my village in Jharkhand," he said.

Rakesh Bansal, a trader and hotelier in Morwa, is in a dilemma of how to rebuild his business at a new location. He is trying to console himself. "I try to avoid breaking down. This is the time to stand up again, not to cry. We need to see how the business will run in the new place."