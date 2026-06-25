Madhya Pradesh: Displacement Crisis Looms Over Morwa Town
The entire population of about 50,000 is facing eviction from the town that sits on a large coal reserve that is to be tapped.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Singrauli: Morwa town in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a displacement crisis with a population of around 50,000 facing eviction so that the large coal reserves of 80 crore tonnes beneath could be tapped.
The scenario is best summed up by a local resident Gulab Chand who said, "Fifty-five years ago, I saw the place transform into a town. Now watching each wall crumbling before my eyes is a heavy load on my chest."
Singrauli alone produces 15% of India's coal. There are plans to increase it further following Morwa's eviction. However, there are many questions around the displacement in the name of development. Along with the emotional question of abandoning a settlement of many years, there's also the question of how people would rebuild their lives and whether monetary compensation alone would pay for the actual cost of displacement faced by the people of a prosperous city.
Manish Chaudhary completed his schooling 25 years ago and now his son is studying in the same school that could be brought down any day. "The question is, where will these children go after our displacement? While the preparations for the demolition are complete, there's no plan that states where these children will go to study next.
Debris is accumulating in the premises where houses are being demolished. The entire town isn't being evacuated at once, but buildings are being demolished turn by turn. The process is being carried out ward-by-ward.
An emotional Gulab Chand told ETV Bharat, "I shudder to think that tomorrow it will be our turn. I'm not crying. I just know that there's no greater pain than seeing the town you sought to build, turning into rubble right in front of you. We can't do anything."
He further said, "When I came here, there was just a temple and the rest of the place was deserted. Gradually, people were invited and settled here. Morwa began to smile with us. So far, 70 of the 22,000 houses have been demolished. They have received compensation. The process for another 475 houses has been completed and these too will be demolished."
The Morwa displacement is counted among the largest urban displacements in Asia as it pertains to the eviction of an entire town. It is learnt that approximately 22,000 houses spread over 927 hectares are being demolished. Apart from these, schools, religious centres and hospitals will also face the same fate.
Satyendra Narayan Singh is one of those who has seen his home collapse before his eyes. His house in Ward 9 has been razed to the ground. He has decided that not only Singrauli, but he will also leave the state.
"I spent 40 years of my life here. It's very painful. I can't explain my attachment to Morwa. I'm crying inside. I spent more years here than in my village. But now I have to leave. I received compensation of Rs 21 lakh. But can money measure the pain of displacement? I've decided to return to my village in Jharkhand," he said.
Rakesh Bansal, a trader and hotelier in Morwa, is in a dilemma of how to rebuild his business at a new location. He is trying to console himself. "I try to avoid breaking down. This is the time to stand up again, not to cry. We need to see how the business will run in the new place."
Sources disclosed that the evictions in Morwa are to be carried out in seven wards. The process has started in wards 10 and 9, where houses are being demolished after granting compensation. is distributed. Following this, people will be evicted from wards 8, 7, 5, 4 and 3.
The people facing evictions say that the public sector company Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) does not yet have any plans to rehabilitate the town after its demolition. But a deadline has been set for evictions.
The NCL spokesperson Ramvijay Singh said, "The process was initiated in February 2024, and NCL aims to complete it by 2029-30 and commence production at the mine."
However, social activist Amit Kumar Tiwari has questioned the pace of the operations. "The process is very slow. At the pace at which displacement is being carried out, even ten years seems too short. In reality, it's not displacement, it's extinction. Secondly, the method is very wrong. The areas you acquired should be evicted all at once. What's happening now is that half the population has been displaced. Half the population will leave and the rest will be left behind till their turn comes."
He has requested the administration and the NCL management to relocate everyone at once. "There are over 22,000 homes, plus 30 to 35 schools, both government and private. There are around 30 temples, two churches, and four mosques, along with four or five hospitals, both large and small. The remaining numbers don't capture the emotion that brings the entire neighbourhood to welcome a guest. One by one, each ward is being razed," he said.
It is being pointed out that Morwa sits atop a large coal reserve of over 80 crore tonnes. The town is completely evacuated to expand the Jayant mine owned by the NCL. Over 90% of the coal from this mine is used for power plants. Ramvijay Singh pointed out, "If this displacement happens, coal production from NCL's Jayant project will continue for 25 years. This is NCL's largest mine with an annual production of around 30 million tonnes."
He explained that the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) at Singrauli is completely dependent on the Jayant mine, with several public and private sector plants dependent on the NTPC at Singrauli. "Only after this relocation can these power plants obtain coal, which will generate electricity, directly impacting the country's economy. The Jayant project directly benefits the central and state governments by approximately Rs 3,000 crore annually," he said.
The Morwa displacement process began in February 2024. The survey was completed within the first year, following which eviction notices and compensation were given. The NCL has divided the displaced people into three categories. The first is of title holders who own leased or registered land. The second category is of non-title holders, which includes government or other land occupied by individuals. The third category is those who depend on the town for their livelihoods. This includes small shopkeepers and street vendors.
A Land Acquisition, Displacement, and Rehabilitation (LADM) portal has been created to distribute compensation. The NCL has allocated a compensation package of Rs 35,000 crore for the displaced and a separate allocation of Rs 24,000 crore for the houses and shops that will be destroyed.
The example of residents of Chandawal village is given to answer questions around the issues pertaining to life getting normal after displacement. These residents have experienced the pain of displacement on two occasions.
Bhuvaneshwar Tiwari, who is 75 years old, explained, "The first displacement was carried out by NTPC Rihand in 1960. People settled here then. The second displacement was carried out by NTPC Vindhyachal in 1995, during which people from more than a dozen villages came and settled in this village."
Chandawal is located on the banks of the NTPC Vindhyachal canal, 15 km from the district headquarters.
"We are still waiting for the necessities. The promises made at the time of displacement remain unfulfilled. NTPC Vindhyachal displaced dozens of villages like Shahpur, and the people settled in Chandawal. At the time of NTPC Vindhyachal's displacement, over 100 families from various villages moved to Chandawal and its surrounding villages," said Bhuvaneshwar.
Sitaram Sahu, who is 70 years old, added, "When NTPC Rihand displaced people, compensation was given at around Rs 2,000 per acre. When NTPC Vindhyachal displaced them, the displaced families received compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre. The story of displacement doesn't go beyond compensation."
Singrauli has emerged as the country's energy capital with coal reserves of 2,724 million tonnes. It alone produces 15% of the country's coal. Until 2008, it was a tehsil of Sidhi district. Singrauli is also known as South Asia's largest industrial area that houses government enterprises like NTPC, NCL and Coal India Limited apart from numerous private industries.