ETV Bharat / state

MoRTH Hikes Toll Charges For Vehicles On Srinagar-Jammu National Highway At Kashmir Plaza

For Buses and trucks, the fee for single journey has been fixed for Rs 470; for two-one way journeys within a day, toll charges have been fixed Rs 705. And a monthly pass for single journeys for such vehicles the toll charges in will be Rs 15659.

For Light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini bus, the toll charges for a single journey have been increased to Rs 225, for two-one way journeys within a day, the toll fee will be Rs 335. The monthly pass for single journeys for such vehicles has been fixed to Rs 7490. For such type of commercial vehicle registered within a district excluding plying under National permit, the toll has been fixed to Rs 110.

Per the notification, the toll for a car, jeep, van or light motor vehicle for a single journey has been increased from Rs 90 to Rs 140, while for two one-way journeys within a day, the fee has been hiked to Rs 210 from Rs 180. The MoRTH has fixed Rs 4635 for these private vehicles as the monthly pass for single journeys. For the commercial vehicle registered within a district excluding those operating under National permit, the toll has been fixed for Rs 70.

According to the notification issued by the MoRTH, the charges have been hiked by more than 50 percent for both commercial as well as private vehicles for the year 2026-27. This hike will be effective from today.

Srinagar: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has hiked toll charges for vehicles passing the Kaichachkoot Plaza on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Pulwama district in the valley, evoking sharp reactions from transporters and daily private car owners in the valley.

For large sized commercial vehicles with three axles, toll fee for single journey has been fixed at Rs 515, for two-one way journey within a day, it has been hiked to Rs 770. The monthly pass for single journeys in a has been hiked to Rs 17120, while such commercial vehicles registered within a district excluding plying under National permit, the daily toll for a single journey is Rs 255.

The toll for motor vehicles with 4-6 more axles, the fee for single journey is Rs 740, fee for two-one way journeys within a day Rs will be Rs 1110; and the monthly pass for single journeys is Rs 24610. For these commercial vehicles registered without the National permit, the fee for a single journey is Rs 370.

The MoRTH said that for the oversized vehicles with 7 or more axles, the fee for single journey has been hiked to Rs 900, fee for two-one way journey within a day is Rs 1350 and the monthly pass for single journey has been fixed to Rs 29960. For such local commercial vehicles registered within a district excluding plying under National permit, the toll fee is Rs 450.

Per the notification, the rates of Fastag monthly pass for local non-commercial vehicles residing within the distance of 20 Kms from this toll plaza, the fee for the year 2026-27 has been fixed as Rs. 360. These Fastag monthly passes are issued from the plaza where the user has to submit his vehicle registration certificate and proof of residence.

The revised rate for annual Pass shall be Rs 3075 and shall be valid for one year or 200 fee plaza crossings through any fee plaza on National Highway, said the notice issued under the signature of Project Director, Srinagar.

Transporters like Nazir Ahmad, who operates a passenger bus, said the fee hike is quite high and by charging this fee, the livelihood of hundreds of bus and truck operators will be hit. “We do not earn much from buses these days because passengers now prefer private transport and train services. Already we are grappling with different taxes and now this toll hike will further reduce our daily earnings. It will be difficult to service and run the buses,” he said.

Similarly the daily commuter like Kaisar Shabir who has to travel to Srinagar for his office, said that the hike is arbitrary in comparison to the traveling convenience available on the highway. “It has become another burden on us,” he said.