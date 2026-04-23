ETV Bharat / state

UP: Suspected Mortal Shell Found In Ballia Village Pond; Timely Alert By Locals Averts Major Mishap

Ballia: A potentially dangerous situation was averted in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after a suspected mortar shell was discovered during the excavation of an old pond in Gangapur village under the Maniar police station limits.

According to reports, the incident occurred when children entered the partially drained pond to catch fish. During the process, one of the children found an old metallic object and, mistaking it for scrap, attempted to cut it open. Sensing danger, other boys nearby intervened and stopped him, preventing what could have been a serious accident.

Police were immediately informed and rushed to the spot, recovering the suspected explosive object. Senior officials were alerted, following which a forensic team and bomb disposal squad were called in to examine and safely handle the device.