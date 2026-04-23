UP: Suspected Mortal Shell Found In Ballia Village Pond; Timely Alert By Locals Averts Major Mishap
The incident occurred when children entered the pond to catch fish while one found an old metallic object and attempted to cut it open.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Ballia: A potentially dangerous situation was averted in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after a suspected mortar shell was discovered during the excavation of an old pond in Gangapur village under the Maniar police station limits.
According to reports, the incident occurred when children entered the partially drained pond to catch fish. During the process, one of the children found an old metallic object and, mistaking it for scrap, attempted to cut it open. Sensing danger, other boys nearby intervened and stopped him, preventing what could have been a serious accident.
Police were immediately informed and rushed to the spot, recovering the suspected explosive object. Senior officials were alerted, following which a forensic team and bomb disposal squad were called in to examine and safely handle the device.
Preliminary observations revealed markings on the mortar, including 'ODR 11.06', '204A', and '51MM M ILLG'. Notably, a crescent moon and star symbol were also visible on the shell, sparking speculation among locals about its origin. However, officials have not confirmed any such claims and said a detailed investigation is underway.
Police said the pond had remained filled with water for years and was recently drained for soil excavation, which may have led to the discovery of the object. The presence of the mortar in the area has raised questions, with locals debating whether it could be a remnant from past conflicts or something else.
Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Shukla stated that the bomb disposal team has taken custody of the mortar and initiated standard safety procedures. A police force has been deployed in the area as a precaution.
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